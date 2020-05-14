AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 3 3100 – 1080P Gaming Benchmarks

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Thu, May 14, 2020 - 4:05 PM

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X versus 3100 – Which One To buy?

If you are a gamer on a budget and are looking at building a new gaming PC, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3300X have likely managed to grab your attention. We already covered general CPU performance in our launch review, but we didn’t do much game testing. The reason for that is because we wanted to benchmark larger number of game titles and time wasn’t on our side. Since launch we have gone back and benchmarked a healthy number of game titles and have gotten a better feel for how the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X perform.

To quickly recap for those that might have missed that article. The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X is a quad-core, 8-thread desktop processor with a 3.8 GHz base clock and a 4.3 GHz turbo clock. Priced at $120 this processor is mighty appealing to budget gamers as not too many game titles use more than 8-threads. All four of the Ryzen 3 3300X cores are located in a single active CCX and we’ve seen lower latency and better performance over the Ryzen 3 3100 as a result.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4-core, 8-thread processor carries a $99 price tag. It comes with a 3.6 GHz base clock with a 3.9 GHz turbo clock. AMD uses two active CCXs in the Ryzen 3 3100 model and we have already shown that this results in higher latency and lower performance than say the Ryzen 3 3300X.

So, how do these two processors do on actual game titles? Are the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X the best bargain right now for gaming PCs?

We aimed to find that out and will also be comparing the results to the Intel Core i9-9900K. Yes, this is a $499 priced flagship processor from Intel. We got a fresh set of numbers from the 9900K since it is widely considered the best gaming processor on the market. Let’s see how the inexpensive AMD Ryzen 3 processors do on the following game titles.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dota 2 PUBG Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Team Fortress 2 Rocket League Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers Borderlands 3

We used two test systems that we thought would be fair for testing. Both used the same part number for the graphics card, AIO CPU liquid cooler, primary NVMe SSD, external game drive, power supply, DDR4 memory kit and the external game drive. Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (v1909) was installed along with NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 445.87 WHQL video card drivers for each NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card. The HyperX Fury RGB DDR4-3733 Memory Kit was run with XMP Profile 2 enabled and that set the memory to operate at 3600 MHz on both platforms. The AMD platforms infinity fabric (FCLK) was set to run at the advised 1:1 speed for best performance.

Processor AMD Ryzen 3 3100/3300X $99-$120 Intel Core i9-9900K $500.00 Motherboard ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (WI-FI) $189.99 MSI Z390 Gaming Edge AC $179.82 Video Card GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE $1,199.00 GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE $1,199.00 DDR4 Memory (32GB) HyperX Fury RGB 3733 $231.00 HyperX Fury RGB 3733 $231.00 NVMe SSD WD_Black SN750 1TB $149.99 WD_Black SN750 1TB $144.99 CPU Liquid Cooler Corsair H115i PRO RGB $159.98 Corsair H115i PRO RGB $159.98 Power Supply Corsair HX1000 $249.94 Corsair HX1000 $249.94 External Game Drive WD Black 12TB D10 $259.99 WD Black 12TB D10 $259.99

Here is a quick look at HWiNFO64 for those that would like to see additional details of two platforms.

Let’s get straight to the gaming benchmarks and see how these two budget gaming processors do!