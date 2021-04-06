XPG Starker Mid-Tower PC Case Review

Posted by Meng Vang | Tue, Apr 06, 2021 - 10:17 AM

Jump To: Page 1: XPG Starker Case by ADATA Page 2: XPG Starker: Exterior Review Page 3: XPG Starker: Interior Review Page 4: XPG Starker: Build Process Page 5: Final Thoughts and Conclusion

XPG Starker Case by ADATA

XPG has added several computer cases to their lineup in the last several months. One of these cases is the XPG Starker, which is a small enclosure for compact ATX builds. It comes ready to cool out of the box with two 120mm fans; one XPG VENTO 120 ARGB in the rear, and one XPG VENTO 120 fan at the front. Two RGB LED strips are located at the front of the case for extra lighting. Both the rear fan and the front LED strips are compatible with Gen 2 RGB header equipped motherboards. For motherboards that do not have the Gen 2 RGB header, the case includes a built-in lighting controller to cycle through 13 different modes.

Other features include an included vertical GPU mounting bracket, 4mm tempered glass side panel, and an innovative removable-on-rail dust filter. The XPG Starker comes in both black and white variations. We were kindly sent the white variant, which is available online for purchase for $79.99 shipped on Amazon. Let’s take a look at its features and specifications below.

XPG Starker Specifications Product Number STARKER-WHCWW Dimension (H*W*D) 465 x 215 x 400mm (18.3 x 8.46 x 15.75 inch) Color Exterior & Interior：Black / White Material SPCC Side Panels 4mm Tempered Glass*1 (Left Side) Form Factor Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX 3.5″ HDD/HDD Tray 2+1 (Combo 3.5” + 2.5”) 2.5″ HDD/SSD Tray 2+2 (Combo 3.5”/2.5”) I/O Port x2 USB 3.0, x1 Hybrid Audio Port, x1 LED Control Button Fan Included Front: 1 x XPG VENTO 120

Rear: 1 x XPG VENTO 120 ARGB Fan Support FRONT: 3*120mm, 2*140mm

Top: 3*120mm , 2*140mm Radiator Support Front: 360 / 280 / 240mm

Rear: 120mm

Rear: 120mm Clearance CPU Cooler Height Limitation: 165mm

Graphic Card Length Limitation: 350mm

PSU Length Limitation: 160mm Warranty 2 years

Starting off with its accessories, the Starker comes with a quick start guide, stickers, a vertical GPU installation bracket, several zip ties, motherboard speaker, and mounting screws. The case also comes with a metal nut setter tool for removing and replacing the motherboard standoff screws for the installation of different size motherboards.

In the next section, we will go through the exterior of the Starker to see what it has to offer.