XPG Battlecruiser PC Case Review

Posted by Meng Vang | Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Jump To: Page 1: XPG Battlecruiser Case Review Page 2: Battlecruiser: Exterior Review Page 3: Battlecruiser: Interior Review Page 4: Battlecruiser: Build Process Page 5: Final Thoughts and Conclusion

XPG Battlecruiser Case Review

XPG (Xtreme Performance Gear) was established by ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. This brand focuses on providing high-performance products to gamers, esports professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Expanding to their growing computer case lineup is the XPG Battlecruiser. The company calls this a super mid tower chassis with its four 4mm tempered glass panels and four pre-installed ARGB 120mm fans. It also has flexible cooling options with support for a 360mm radiator at the top or front of the case. It does support tall CPU coolers up to 170mm in height.

The XPG Battlecruiser does come in two colors: black (BATTLECRUISER-BKCWW) and white (BATTLECRUISER-WHCWW). We have the white variant for this review, which is priced at $159.99 shipped on Amazon. Let’s take a look at its features and specifications below.

Battlecruiser Specifications Chassis Specifications Product Code BATTLECRUISER-WHCWW Dimension (H*W*D) 485*225*506mm (19.09*8.85*19.92 inch) Color Exterior & Interior : Black / White Material SPCC Side Panels 4mm tempered glass*4 Form Factor Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX 3.5″ HDD/HDD Tray 2+1 2.5″ HDD/SSD Tray 5+1 (Combo 3.5”/2.5”) I/O Port Type C Gen.1*1, USB 3.0 * 2, HD Audio ( Mic & SW ) * 1, LED Control * 1 Fan Included Front 3 x 120mm ARGB Fans (1200 rpm) Rear 1 x 120mm ARGB Fans (1200 rpm) Fan Support Front 3*120mm , 2*140mm Top 3*120mm , 2*140mm Rear 1*120mm Bottom 1*120mm Radiator Support Front 360 / 280 / 240mm Top 360 / 240mm Rear 120mm Clearance CPU Cooler Height Limitation 170mm Graphic Card Length Limitation 400mm PSU Length Limitation 225mm Warranty Warranty 2 years

As for accessories, the XPG Battlecruiser comes with an instructional booklet and some stickers. There is also a mounting bracket for the power supply unit, various mounting screws, and several Velcro straps and zip ties.

In the next section, let’s go over the exterior of the Battlecruiser.