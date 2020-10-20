XPG Battlecruiser PC Case Review

XPG (Xtreme Performance Gear) was established by ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. This brand focuses on providing high-performance products to gamers, esports professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Expanding to their growing computer case lineup is the XPG Battlecruiser. The company calls this a super mid tower chassis with its four 4mm tempered glass panels and four pre-installed ARGB 120mm fans. It also has flexible cooling options with support for a 360mm radiator at the top or front of the case. It does support tall CPU coolers up to 170mm in height.
The XPG Battlecruiser does come in two colors: black (BATTLECRUISER-BKCWW) and white (BATTLECRUISER-WHCWW). We have the white variant for this review, which is priced at $159.99 shipped on Amazon. Let’s take a look at its features and specifications below.
|Battlecruiser Specifications
|Chassis Specifications
|Product Code
|BATTLECRUISER-WHCWW
|Dimension (H*W*D)
|485*225*506mm (19.09*8.85*19.92 inch)
|Color
|Exterior & Interior : Black / White
|Material
|SPCC
|Side Panels
|4mm tempered glass*4
|Form Factor
|Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX
|3.5″ HDD/HDD Tray
|2+1
|2.5″ HDD/SSD Tray
|5+1 (Combo 3.5”/2.5”)
|I/O Port
|Type C Gen.1*1, USB 3.0 * 2, HD Audio ( Mic & SW ) * 1, LED Control * 1
|Fan Included
|Front
|3 x 120mm ARGB Fans (1200 rpm)
|Rear
|1 x 120mm ARGB Fans (1200 rpm)
|Fan Support
|Front
|3*120mm , 2*140mm
|Top
|3*120mm , 2*140mm
|Rear
|1*120mm
|Bottom
|1*120mm
|Radiator Support
|Front
|360 / 280 / 240mm
|Top
|360 / 240mm
|Rear
|120mm
|Clearance
|CPU Cooler Height Limitation
|170mm
|Graphic Card Length Limitation
|400mm
|PSU Length Limitation
|225mm
|Warranty
|Warranty
|2 years
As for accessories, the XPG Battlecruiser comes with an instructional booklet and some stickers. There is also a mounting bracket for the power supply unit, various mounting screws, and several Velcro straps and zip ties.
In the next section, let’s go over the exterior of the Battlecruiser.