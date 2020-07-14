Corsair iCUE Nexus Companion Touch Screen Review

Posted by Rob Segress | Tue, Jul 14, 2020 - 8:49 AM

iCUE Nexus – A Companion Touch Screen For Gaming PCs

When it comes to the consumer-level PC industry, we have to assume it’s getting harder for companies to come up with new ideas for products. Corsair has taken it to another level again as they’re known to do when it comes to finding your next peripheral device or PC. Their products are always of the highest quality and they never seem to disappoint. Don’t believe me? Just head over to Corsair check out off their full line-up of products.

Today, we’re going to look at that brand new iCUE NEXUS Companion touch screen from Corsair. This is their newest peripheral that is designed to be integrated via USB 2.0 with their exclusive software iCUE. When it comes to being a PC enthusiast, we enjoy the emotions we get when making our computer experience unique by building and/or customizing our them. The Corsair NEXUS may just be your next addition to your rig.

The NEXUS adds the power of iCUE to your fingertips. With its 5-inch horizontal display (640 x 48 pixels) you are given the ability to control games/apps, peripherals like your headset or mouse and monitor system information. You can see your CPU and GPU loads/temps or control and adjust the settings for any iCUE compatible device with the NEXUS. You can change settings such as headset equalizer, mouse sensitivity or performance settings of your liquid cooler at the touch of a finger. You can design more than 200 personalized screens with each containing 6 custom virtual buttons.

The NEXUS comes with everything you would need to get the device up and running within minutes of opening the package. From its keyboard mounts for the K70 or K95, the stand-alone mount-stand for keep on the desk or instructions, Corsair has you covered. They make it easy to use this device, even if you don’t have another Corsair product. The iCUE Nexus is available now for $99.99 USD (CAD 139.99), which just happens to be the Corsair MSRP. It comes backed by a 2-yr non-transferable limited warranty. You will also need to update your iCUE version to iCUE version 3.30 or newer. You’ll also want to check and make sure your NEXUS has the latest version of its firmware as well.

Let’s move along and unbox the Corsair iCUE Nexus!