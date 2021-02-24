Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact Case Review

Posted by Meng Vang | Wed, Feb 24, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Jump To: Page 1: Meshify 2 Compact Enters Market At $109 Page 2: Meshify 2 Compact: Exterior Review Page 3: Meshify 2 Compact: Interior Review Page 4: Meshify 2 Compact: Build Process Page 5: Final Thoughts and Conclusion

Meshify 2 Compact Enters Market At $109

The Meshify 2 Compact is the successor to the Meshify C that first established the series in 2016. This case comes with several design improvements and upgrades based on community feedback. Gone are the corner bolts on the tempered glass panel, which are replaced with a top-latching design for better aesthetics, handling, and durability. The Meshify 2 Compact also comes with three Dynamic X2 fans; one 120mm at the rear, and two 140mm at the front.

With the hinged removable steel mesh front panel, users no longer need to remove the entire front panel to install fans or radiators. The front I/O ports have also been updated to include a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port. The top, front, and bottom nylon dust filters are all easily removable as well, which is a great improvement over its predecessor when it comes to cleaning. The Meshify 2 Compact comes in black, gray, and white variants, but the white version will not be available until late Q2 of this year. At a price of $109.99 MSRP, we will go over the improvements the Meshify 2 Compact to see if it is worth the extra premium over its predecessor.

Meshify 2 Compact Product Specifications 3.5″/2.5″ drive mounts 2 (included) Dedicated 2.5″ mounts 2 included, 4 positions total 5.25″ drive bay N/A Expansion slots 7 Motherboard compatibility ATX / mATX / ITX Power supply type ATX Front interface 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, Audio I/O, Power/Reset Buttons Total fan mounts 7x 120 or 4x 140 mm and 2x 120 mm Front fan 3x 120 or 2x 140 mm (2x 140 mm fan included) Top fan 2x 120/140 mm Rear fan 1x 120 mm (1x 120 mm fan included) Bottom fan 1x 120 mm (requires removal of HDD cage) Dust filters Top, front, bottom Front radiator Up to 360/280 mm Top radiator Up to 240 mm Rear radiator 120 mm Bottom radiator 120 mm (requires removal of HDD cage) PSU max length 200 mm w/o HDD cage, 165 mm w/ HDD cage, (cages in max forward position; additional space required for front fans/radiators installed below the shroud) GPU max length 360 mm total, 341 mm w/ front fan CPU cooler max height 169 mm Cable routing space 17-28 mm Cable routing grommet Yes Fixed Velcro straps Yes Tool-less push-to-lock Top, front, and side panels Captive thumbscrews HDD, SSD, and PSU brackets Case Material Steel Left side panel Steel or tempered glass Right side panel Steel Case dimensions (LxWxH 424 x 210 x 475 mm Case dimensions w/o feet/protrusions/screw 412 x 210 x 455 mm Net weight Solid: 7.7kg / TG: 8.1kg Package dimensions (LxWxH 552 x 320 x 554 mm Gross weight Solid: 9.3kg / TG: 9.8kg

The accessories box includes a user guide and a technical support documentation. Included is also a microfiber cloth, vibration dampers for storage drives, mounting screws, and zip-ties. There is also a plastic motherboard standoff tool for removing or replacing the standoff screws on the motherboard tray.

Let’s take a look at the exterior of the Meshify 2 Compact case in the next section.