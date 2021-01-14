Posted by Meng Vang | Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 9:26 AM

Jump To: Page 1: Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB Case Review Page 2: iCUE 5000X RGB: Exterior Review Page 3: iCUE 5000X RGB: Interior Review Page 4: iCUE 5000X RGB: Corsair iCUE Software Page 5: iCUE 5000X RGB: Build Process Page 6: Final Thoughts and Conclusion

Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB Case Review

With the success of the 4000 series mid-tower ATX cases, Corsair is introducing the larger 5000 series mid-tower computer cases to their case lineup. Like the 4000 series, the 5000 series come in three variants: 5000D, 5000D Airflow, and iCUE 5000X RGB. The 5000D is the standard option while providing a good foundation for a system build. With the 5000D Airflow, it includes a ventilated front panel to allow for good thermal performance. Lastly, there is the iCUE 5000X RGB. It includes the Lighting Node Core module, four tempered glass panels, and three 120mm SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology.

Each variant comes in a black or white configuration, so there are plenty of options to choose from. They all come with support for up to 10 120mm fans thanks to the addition of the motherboard tray fan bracket. The RapidRoute cable management system and 25mm of routing depth provides simpler and cleaner cable routing. Corsair has kindly shipped us the iCUE 5000X RGB for this review. With a MSRP of $189.99, we will go through the features of this case and compare it to the iCUE 4000X RGB to see if it is worth buying.





iCUE 5000X RGB Feature Description Part Number CC-9011212-WW Dimensions (L x W x H) 520mm x 245mm x 520mm / 20.47in x 9.65in x 20.47in Material Steel, Plastic, Tempered Glass Cooling Layout Front: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm (3x 120mm included – PWM RGB with AirGuide Technology)

Motherboard tray fans: Motherboard tray fans

Top: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm Radiator Compatibility Front: 360mm / 280mm*

Top: 360mm / 280 mm

Motherboard tray: 360mm / 240mm*

Rear: 120mm Expansion Slots (Main) 7 + 2 Vertical Motherboard (Main) Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (305mm x 277mm) Storage 4x 2.5in SSDs, 2x 3.5in HDDs Clearances PSU: 225mm

CPU Cooler: 170mm

GPU: 420mm Warranty 2 years MSRP $189.99 *Motherboard tray and front 360mm locations cannot be used at the same time when

installing radiators.

In terms of accessories, the iCUE 5000X RGB comes with a user’s manual, a variety of screws for installation, and a generous amount of Velcro straps for cable management. Included with the case is the PSU optional cover. This PSU cover provides extra space for a front radiator without compromising the appearance of the interior.

Let’s take a look at the exterior of the case in the next section.