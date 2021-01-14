Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB Case Review

With the success of the 4000 series mid-tower ATX cases, Corsair is introducing the larger 5000 series mid-tower computer cases to their case lineup. Like the 4000 series, the 5000 series come in three variants: 5000D, 5000D Airflow, and iCUE 5000X RGB. The 5000D is the standard option while providing a good foundation for a system build. With the 5000D Airflow, it includes a ventilated front panel to allow for good thermal performance. Lastly, there is the iCUE 5000X RGB. It includes the Lighting Node Core module, four tempered glass panels, and three 120mm SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology.
Each variant comes in a black or white configuration, so there are plenty of options to choose from. They all come with support for up to 10 120mm fans thanks to the addition of the motherboard tray fan bracket. The RapidRoute cable management system and 25mm of routing depth provides simpler and cleaner cable routing. Corsair has kindly shipped us the iCUE 5000X RGB for this review. With a MSRP of $189.99, we will go through the features of this case and compare it to the iCUE 4000X RGB to see if it is worth buying.
|iCUE 5000X RGB Feature Description
|Part Number
|CC-9011212-WW
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|520mm x 245mm x 520mm / 20.47in x 9.65in x 20.47in
|Material
|Steel, Plastic, Tempered Glass
|Cooling Layout
|Front: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm (3x 120mm included – PWM RGB with AirGuide Technology)
Motherboard tray fans: Motherboard tray fans
Top: 3x 120mm, 2x 140mm
Rear: 1x 120mm
|Radiator Compatibility
|Front: 360mm / 280mm*
Top: 360mm / 280 mm
Motherboard tray: 360mm / 240mm*
Rear: 120mm
|Expansion Slots (Main)
|7 + 2 Vertical
|Motherboard (Main)
|Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (305mm x 277mm)
|Storage
|4x 2.5in SSDs, 2x 3.5in HDDs
|Clearances
|PSU: 225mm
CPU Cooler: 170mm
GPU: 420mm
|Warranty
|2 years
|MSRP
|$189.99
|*Motherboard tray and front 360mm locations cannot be used at the same time when
installing radiators.
In terms of accessories, the iCUE 5000X RGB comes with a user’s manual, a variety of screws for installation, and a generous amount of Velcro straps for cable management. Included with the case is the PSU optional cover. This PSU cover provides extra space for a front radiator without compromising the appearance of the interior.
Let’s take a look at the exterior of the case in the next section.