Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB Case Review

The iCUE 4000X RGB computer case is the new addition to the iCUE Smart Case series from Corsair. It comes with two tempered glass panels and dedicated front ventilation channels, which offer great looks and airflow. Three 120mm SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology are mounted at the front of the case and are controlled by the included iCUE Lighting Node CORE. Cable management has also improved with the Corsair RapidRoute cable management system. This allows for routing major cables through a single channel with 25mm of routing depth behind the motherboard tray. Corsair has also released the 4000D and 4000D Airflow with a MSRP of $79.99 each. These two cases do not come with RGB fans, but still offer a great foundation to start a build.
Two color variants are available for the iCUE 4000X: black (CC-9011204-WW) or white (CC-9011205-WW). With an MSRP of $119.99, we will go through the ins and outs of the iCUE 4000X in white and see what this beautiful looking case has to offer.
|iCUE 4000X RGB Specifications
|Part Number
|CC-9011205-WW
|Dimensions
|453mm x 230mm x 466mm / 17.83″ x 9.06″ x 18.35″
|Product Weight
|7.85kg / 17.31 lbs
|Material
|Steel, Plastic, Tempered Glass
|PCI Slots
|7 horizontal, 2 vertical
|MB Compatibility
|MITX, MATX, ATX, EATX (305mm x 277mm)
|HDDs
|2 combo trays (3.5”, 2.5”)
|SSDs
|2 trays
|Fan Support
|Front: 3x 120mm/ 2x 140mm (3x 120mm Included)
Top: 2x 120mm/ 2x 140mm
Rear: 1x 120mm
|Front Radiator
|360 / 280mm
|Top Radiator
|280mm w/ LPX only
240mm w/ ALL CORSAIR DRAM
|Rear Radiator
|120mm
|Included Fans
|3x 120mm fans – SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology
|Left Side Panel
|Full Tempered Glass
|Right Side Panel
|Solid
|Front Panel
|Full Tempered Glass
|PSU Cover
|Yes
|PSU Length
|180mm
|GPU Length
|360mm
|CPU Cooler Height
|170mm
|Rear cable space
|25mm
|Dust Filters
|Front, Top, PSU
|Front I/O
|1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type C, 1x Microphone/Audio, Power, Reset
In terms of accessories, there is a multilingual instruction booklet which goes into detail on how to setup the iCUE 4000X RGB. There are additional Velcro straps, a variety of mounting screws and washers, and a generous amount of zip ties.
Let’s take a look at the exterior of the iCUE 4000X RGB in the next section.