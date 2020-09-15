Posted by Meng Vang | Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 8:26 AM

Jump To: Page 1: Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB Case Review Page 2: iCUE 4000X RGB: Exterior Review Page 3: iCUE 4000X RGB: Interior Review Page 4: iCUE 4000X RGB: Corsair iCUE Software Page 5: iCUE 4000X RGB: Build Process Page 6: Final Thoughts and Conclusion

Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB Case Review

The iCUE 4000X RGB computer case is the new addition to the iCUE Smart Case series from Corsair. It comes with two tempered glass panels and dedicated front ventilation channels, which offer great looks and airflow. Three 120mm SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology are mounted at the front of the case and are controlled by the included iCUE Lighting Node CORE. Cable management has also improved with the Corsair RapidRoute cable management system. This allows for routing major cables through a single channel with 25mm of routing depth behind the motherboard tray. Corsair has also released the 4000D and 4000D Airflow with a MSRP of $79.99 each. These two cases do not come with RGB fans, but still offer a great foundation to start a build.

Two color variants are available for the iCUE 4000X: black (CC-9011204-WW) or white (CC-9011205-WW). With an MSRP of $119.99, we will go through the ins and outs of the iCUE 4000X in white and see what this beautiful looking case has to offer.

iCUE 4000X RGB Specifications Part Number CC-9011205-WW Dimensions 453mm x 230mm x 466mm / 17.83″ x 9.06″ x 18.35″ Product Weight 7.85kg / 17.31 lbs Material Steel, Plastic, Tempered Glass PCI Slots 7 horizontal, 2 vertical MB Compatibility MITX, MATX, ATX, EATX (305mm x 277mm) HDDs 2 combo trays (3.5”, 2.5”) SSDs 2 trays Fan Support Front: 3x 120mm/ 2x 140mm (3x 120mm Included)

Top: 2x 120mm/ 2x 140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm Front Radiator 360 / 280mm Top Radiator 280mm w/ LPX only

240mm w/ ALL CORSAIR DRAM Rear Radiator 120mm Included Fans 3x 120mm fans – SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology Left Side Panel Full Tempered Glass Right Side Panel Solid Front Panel Full Tempered Glass PSU Cover Yes PSU Length 180mm GPU Length 360mm CPU Cooler Height 170mm Rear cable space 25mm Dust Filters Front, Top, PSU Front I/O 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type C, 1x Microphone/Audio, Power, Reset

In terms of accessories, there is a multilingual instruction booklet which goes into detail on how to setup the iCUE 4000X RGB. There are additional Velcro straps, a variety of mounting screws and washers, and a generous amount of zip ties.

Let’s take a look at the exterior of the iCUE 4000X RGB in the next section.