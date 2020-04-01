ADATA Ultimate SU750 1TB SATA III SSD Review

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 12:09 PM

Jump To: Page 1: ADATA Ultimate SU750 2.5" 1TB SATA III Solid-State Drive Tested Page 2: The SSD Benchmark Test System Page 3: Anvil Storage Utilities Page 4: ATTO & CrystalDiskMark Page 5: AS SSD Benchmark Page 6: AJA System Test Page 7: PCMark 10 Storage Benchmarks Page 8: SPECworkstation 3 Benchmark Page 9: File Transfer, File Read and Game Load Times Page 10: Final Thoughts & Conclusions

ADATA Ultimate SU750 2.5″ 1TB SATA III Solid-State Drive Tested

If you are looking for a 2.5-inch SATA III SSD the ADATA Ultimate SU750 is one of the many drive series that you’ll find widely available on the market. This series is rated to have speeds of up to 550/520 MB/s read/write and is capable of delivering 4K random performance of up to 65,000 /75,000 IOPS read/write. These speeds are pretty much normal for SATA III 6.0 Gb/s drives as we’ve managed to max out this interface some time ago.

When the ADATA Ultimate SU750 first launched in 2019 it was available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities. Here in 2020 only the 512GB and 1TB drives are easily found. Pricing for the SU750 512GB drive would be $59.99 shipped and the SU750 1TB model goes for around $114.99 shipped. So, you are looking at under $0.12 per GB for the 1TB model with current non-promotional street pricing.

ADATA backed the SU750 series with a 3-year warranty and the endurance rating is 400 TBW on the 512GB drive and 800 TBW on the largest 1TB drive. This comes out to being 0.7 Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) over the course of the drives 3-year warranty.

The drive that we were sent for testing is the ADATA Ultimate SU750 1TB that is sold under part number ASU750SS-1TT. The 2.5″ form factor drive features a black enclosure that is 7mm thick. The top plastic clicks in a metal bottom frame, so it is a screw-less design. This is fairly common on low-cost drives as assembly is quicker as the parts just snap together.

Flipping the drive over you’ll find the SATA III power and data connectors as well as another label. This drive label lists the model number, warranty code, WWN code, place of manufacture and the usual regulatory compliance tests that it has passes. The SU750 has passed RoHS, FCC and CE compliance testing by a reputable, qualified and accredited testing laboratory.

ADATA Ultimate SU750 1TB Specifications:

4K Random Read/Write: 65K/75K

Sequential Read/Write: 540/520 MB/s

Interface: SATA III 6.0 Gb/s

Controller: Realtek RTS5733DMQ two-channel

NAND: Micron 3D TLC (64-Layer)

DRAM Cache: None (DRAM-less)

Encryption: None

Onboard Host Power-loss Protection: No

Warranty: 3-years

Endurance: 800 TBW

We voided our warranty and cracked the drive open to see what was inside. What we found was small green PCB that contained a Realtek RTS5733 two-channel and four Micron 64-layer TLC NAND Flash chips. With two Flash chips being located on the top of the PCB and two being located on the bottom. There is no DRAM on the tiny board to serve as a DRAM cache buffer. This is important to point out as the ADATA website and many retailers show this drive as having a DRAM cache buffer. This is not accurate as there is not a dedicated memory chip to be found on the board. The SU750 is a DRAM-less drive!

Flipping the PCB over you’ll find the other two Micron 64-layer TLC NAND Flash chips. Each of the TLC NAND Flash chips is 256GB in side, which is how you get to the drives overall RAW size of 1TB or 1024GB.

The ADATA Ultimate SU750 series supports the ADATA SSD Toolbox and you have access to a free version of Acronis True Image HD disk migration utility. These are two nice value adders that certainly help with the user experience.