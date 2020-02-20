Posted by Meng Vang | Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 9:02 AM

Jump To: Page 1: Fractal Design Define 7 XL Case Review Page 2: Define 7 XL: Exterior Review Page 3: Define 7 XL: Interior Review Page 4: Define 7 XL: Build Process Page 5: Final Thoughts and Conclusion

Fractal Design Define 7 XL Case Review

We have waited so long for a new flagship case from Fractal Design. Being the successor to the Define XL R2, the Define 7 XL focuses on modularity, flexibility, and ease of use. Releasing with the Define 7, the Define 7 XL is the largest and most expandable model yet. This case supports standard size ATX motherboards as well as EE-ATX, SSI-CEB, and SSI-EEB motherboards. It comes with sound dampening materials to reduce vibrations and overall system noise. The accessories box includes an extra ventilated top panel for improved airflow. Two Universal Multibrackets are also included to mount storage devices or water pumps.

The Define 7 XL comes in three versions: Black Solid, Black Tempered Glass Light Tint, and Black Tempered Glass Dark Tint. We were sent the version with the lightly tinted tempered glass side panel for review. Backed up by a two year warranty against defects in materials and/or workmanship, this model has an MSRP of $209.99. We will go through its features and specifications to see if it is worth the asking price.

Fractal Design Define 7 XL Specifications 3.5″/2.5″ drive mounts -Storage layout: 6 + 2 included, 14 max

-Open layout: 4 + 2 included, 12 max Dedicated 2.5″ mounts 2 included, 5 max 5.25″ drive bay 2 Expansion slots 9 + 3 vertical Motherboard compatibility E-ATX / ATX / mATX / ITX / EE-ATX / SSI-CEB / SSI-EEB Front interface 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

• 2 x USB 3.0

• 2 x USB 2.0

• Audio I/O

• Power/Reset buttons Total fan mounts 11 x 120 mm or 9 x 140 mm Front fan 4 x 120 mm or 3 x 140 mm

(2 x Dynamic X2 GP-14 fans included) Top fan 4 x 120 mm or 3 x 140 mm Rear fan 1 x 120/140 mm (1 x Dynamic X2 GP-14 fan included) Bottom fan 2 x 120/140 mm Dust filters • Bottom fan + PSU

• Front fans + ODD bays

• Top panel Front radiator Up to 480/420 mm Top radiator Up to 480/420 mm Rear radiator 120 mm Bottom radiator Up to 240/280 mm PSU max length 250 mm (HDD cages in default position) GPU max length •549 mm total

•524 mm with front fan

•359 mm in Storage Layout for cards over 150 mm width (including power connectors) CPU cooler max height 185 mm Cable routing space 30 mm Case dimensions (LxWxH) 604 x 240 x 566 mm Case dimensions w/o feet/protrusions/screws 590 x 240 x 548 mm

Taking a look at the accessories, we have two 3.5″/2.5″ universal drive position brackets and a 5.25″ mounting bracket with a 5.25″ blank. There is also a small box that contains eight zip ties and all of the screws to mount the motherboard, power supply, and other necessary components. Lastly, we have the user guide and a technical support documentation in the event something is wrong with the product.

The Define 7 XL also comes with a replaceable ventilated top panel. By default, the case comes with a solid top panel with sound dampening material to reduce noise. If your build requires ventilation due to top mounted fans or a radiator, you can replace the default top panel with this one. And of course, do expect more system noise as you use the ventilated top panel.

Let’s take a look at the exterior of the Define 7 XL in the next section.