AMD Ryzen XT Processor Review – 3600XT, 3800XT, 3900XT

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Jul 07, 2020 - 6:18 PM

AMD Finds Extra MHz and Brings 3000XT Processors Out

One year ago on this very date, the AMD Ryzen 3000 series became widely available for purchase. AMD used July 7th to launch their first 7nm desktop processors and is using the date again this year to release the Ryzen 3000XT processors. AMD revealed the three Ryzen 3000 XT processors last month, which consists of the Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and the Ryzen 9 3900XT.

The new AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors bring increased speeds to the table and help keep the AMD Ryzen 3000 series fresh while we all wait for the Ryzen 4000 series processors to arrive. The Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT both have received 100 MHz higher boost clocks whereas the Ryzen 7 3800XT gets a 200 MHz increase. This clock boost isn’t enough for current ‘X’ processors owners to upgrade, but should be of interest to those that are looking to go with an AMD Ryzen 3000 series system.

AMD has made number of refinements on their 7nm manufacturing processor that has allowed them to increase the boost clocks and potentially hold them for longer durations, all while not having to increase the TDP values for each respective processor. AMD uses Package Power Tracking (PPT), or socket power, to regulate maximum stock performance and that also remains the same on both ‘X’ and ‘XT’ processors. These values would be 100W, 120W, 142W, respectively.

These ‘XT’ processors will slide right into the existing AMD lineup at exactly the same price points as their old ‘X’ predecessors that have naturally fallen in price since coming to market one year ago.

The new AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 9 3900XT have the same core counts and cache configurations as the current Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 9 3900X processors.

The lowest priced new processor is the Ryzen 5 3600XT 6-core, 12-thread processor at $249. This chip features a 3.8GHz base clock and a 4.5GHz max boost clock, which is a modest 100MHz increase over the Ryzen 5 3600X’s boost clock. This processor is the only ‘XT’ model that comes with a retail boxed CPU cooler, which would be the Wraith Spire.

Next up we have the AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT is an 8-core, 16-thread processor at $399. This processor has a base clock of 3.9GHz and a max boost clock of 4.7GHz, which is 200MHz higher than the Ryzen 7 3800X. AMD is not including any CPU cooler with this CPU and recommends an all-in-one liquid cooler with at least a 280mm radiator. AMD feels that most customers buying a Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT, or Ryzen 7 3800XT will likely be using liquid cooling, so they do not come bundled with one.

Lastly, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is a 12-core, 24-thread processor that costs $499. The behemoth comes with a 3.8 GHz base clock and a 4.7 GHz boost clock. This represents a modest 100 MHz increase on the turbo clocks.

AMD sent Legit Reviews all three of the new Ryzen 3000XT processors to try out!

Here is a look at CPU-Z on all three processors for those might want to take a look at the steppings or the cache details on these 7nm processors that are coming out of TSMC’s fabs. All three of our processors are Stepping 0, Revision MTS-B0 parts.

On to the benchmarks!