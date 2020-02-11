Posted by Meng Vang | Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 4:52 PM

XPG SUMMONER RGB Gaming Keyboard Review

XPG (Xtreme Performance Gear) was established by ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. This brand focuses on providing high-performance products to gamers, esports professionals, and tech enthusiasts. With that said, XPG has added a new product to their arsenal; the XPG SUMMONER mechanical gaming keyboard. This keyboard comes in three varieties of Cherry MX switches along with a durable sandblasted aluminum frame design. Other features include RGB illumination, five separate profiles, and a very comfortable wrist rest for long term gaming sessions. The XPG SUMMONER also comes with a two-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

XGP sent us the version with Cherry MX Red switches for this review. Priced at $99.99 shipped, we will take a look at the specifications and features of this keyboard to see how it compares to the competition.



XPG SUMMONER Gaming Keyboard Specifications Color Gun-metal grey Weight 951g Dimensions (LxWxH) 449 x 135 x 44 mm Color Black Weight 191g Dimensions (LxWxH) 445 x 88 x 19 mm Anti-ghosting keys 100% Key Switch CHERRY MX Speed Silver/Red/Blue Lighting Effect 7 RGB lighting modes (Static / Breathing / Trigger / Explosion / Color Cycle / Color Wave / WASD mode) Number of keys 104/105/109 (Depending on Localization) Macro Keys 5 Interface 2x USB 2.0 type A, 1 Pass-through port Working Voltage 5V DC Polling Rate 1000 hz Keystroke Lifecycle Over 50 million strokes Warranty 2 years

The box for the XPG SUMMONER gaming keyboard has an illustration of the product along with a few of its features, like the genuine Cherry MX switches. More features and specifications are listed on the back of the box.

Opening up the box, we can see there are some black foam on both sides to protect the keyboard from damage. The keyboard is also inside a plastic bag with the company logo printed on the top.

As for accessories, we have the quick start guide, warranty guide, and a few XPG stickers. The XPG SUMMONER does come with an extra set of key caps and a key cap puller. The red key caps can replace the standard WASD and the four arrow keys. There is an additional red key cap for the Windows key as well.

The XPG SUMMONER maintains a standard keyboard layout on a very sturdy sandblasted aluminum frame. The company logo sits right above the arrow keys, which looks very clean and simple in my opinion.

At the bottom of the keyboard, there are several rubber pads to prevent the keyboard from sliding around. The bottom is made of plastic, but the top metal frame is strong enough to prevent the keyboard from flexing under high pressure.

The F1-F4 keys store the four out of five profiles for the XPG SUMMONER keyboard.

As for the F5-F8 keys, the F5 key toggles the fifth profile. The F6 key is the Game Mode key, which disables the Windows key.

A nice touch to the XPG SUMMONER is the large volume scroll wheel. To its side is the volume mute button and the LED indicators for Game Mode, number pad, and caps lock.

Like many high-end gaming keyboards, this keyboard also comes with a USB 2.0 pass-through port. This is great for something like a gaming mice or wireless receiver. Because it is USB 2.0, we cannot expect the fastest speeds in terms of data transfer.

In the next section, we will test the XPG SUMMONER gaming keyboard and end this review with my conclusion.