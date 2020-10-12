Posted by Meng Vang | Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 4:45 PM

Jump To: Page 1: XPG Prime ARGB VGA and MB Extension Cables Review Page 2: Prime ARGB Extension Cables: Testing and Conclusion

XPG Prime ARGB VGA and MB Extension Cables Review

To expand on RGB lighting in modern computers, XGP has released two types of RGB extension cables. The Prime ARGB MB extension cable is for the motherboard, and the Prime ARGB VGA extension cables are for powering the graphics card. With the 24-pin (20+4) Prime ARGB MB, it comes with an ARGB LED lighting effect controller. The Prime ARGB VGA comes with two 8-pin (6+2) VGA extension cables. These cables have support for lighting control through software from major motherboards and also include patented ultra-dense optical fiber sleeving.

The cables come in at a price of $49.99 shipped on Amazon for the Prime ARGB MB and $35.99 shipped on Amazon for the Prime ARGB VGA. Let’s take a look at the specification to both of these RGB extension cables below.

XPG Prime ARGB Extension Cable – VGA Specifications Product Code ARGBEXCABLE-VGA-BKCWW Cable Type 8-pin(6+2) VGA extension cable Cable Gauge 16 AWG Dimensions (LxWxH) 222 x 28 x 15mm Fiber optical sleeved 150mm ± 10mm Operating Voltage + 5Vdc Max.current 0.18A ± 5% LED type ARGB LED 1.5 x 1.5 x 0.65mm (LED-ICR001) Luminance 100nits ± 20% Color rendering index 80 RGB chip quantity 12 pcs x 2 Package contents XPG PRIME ARGB EXTENSION CABLE – VGA x 2 Warranty 2 years (The warranty information on the website takes precedence over the information on the user manual and box.)

XPG Prime ARGB Extension Cable – MB Specifications Product Code ARGBEXCABLE-MB-BKCWW Cable Type 24-pin PSU extension cable Cable Gauge 16 AWG Dimensions (LxWxH) 222 x 64.2 x 15mm Fiber optical sleeved 150mm ± 10mm Operating Voltage + 5Vdc Max.current 0.54A ± 5% LED type ARGB LED 1.5 x 1.5 x 0.65mm (LED-ICR001) Luminance 100nits ± 20% Color rendering index 80 RGB chip quantity 36 pcs Package contents XPG PRIME ARGB EXTENSION CABLE – MB x 1

ARGB LED lighting effect controller x 1 Warranty 2 years (The warranty information on the website takes precedence over the information on the user manual and box.)

Let’s take a look at the accessories for the Prime ARGB VGA cable first. The packaging includes two 8-pin cables, a Quick Start Guide, Warranty Guide, and a set of stickers.

As for the Prime ARGB MB cable, it comes with the same accessories as the VGA cable. Aside from the 24-pin motherboard cable, it also comes with an ARGB lighting controller and a multilingual Lighting Guide booklet. This booklet includes details on the eight lighting effects onboard the lighting controller.

Taking a closer look at the lighting controller, it is powered via SATA and includes an addressable 3-pin male header to connect to the Prime ARGB cable. The controller has a Speed and Mode button. Speed controls the lighting effect speed, but also controls the color for a single-color mode. The Mode button allows for toggling between the eight different lighting effects. The controller also has a magnet inside, so it can adhere to a steel surface in a case.

These cables come with XPG’s Ultra-Dense Optical Fiber Sleeving. The sleeving allows for light transmittance from the female end of the cable to the male end. There is an inner and outer set of cables. With the outer set of cables, they are enclosed in the fiber optic sleeve. The inner set of cables are exposed, but have a white braided exterior to match the color of the white fiber optic sleeves.

These Prime ARGB cables can handle some twisting and bending without falling apart. XGP has secured the ends of the cable with screws, which is a much better method than plastic clips. This prevents the plastic components at the ends from unclipping when bending the cables around during installation.

On the female end of the VGA cable, there is a small black cable that connects to the RGB module. This is true to the motherboard cable as well. Inside the module are LEDs, which will transmit the light from one end of the cable to the other. Do take note of the orientation of the plug as the latch is on the outer side of the plug.

With the Prime ARGB MB cable, the male end includes a standard 24-pin (20+4) connector.

In the next section, we will test the cables and end this review with my conclusion.