XPG PRECOG Gaming Headset Review

Being the first gaming headset to feature dual dynamic electrostatic drivers, the XPG PRECOG focuses on providing exceptional sound quality and comfort. The rotatable ear cups are equipped with soft angled memory foam, making it comfortable and easy to clean. The automatic adjustable headband is also a nice touch along with a USB Type-C wired controller with a built-in DSP sound card.

The PRECOG comes equipped with three audio presets: Music, virtual 7.1 surround sound, and FPS mode. Priced at $119.99 shipped on Amazon, we will test the sound quality and features of the XPG PRECOG gaming headset.

XPG PRECOG Specifications

Color Black Headset Weight 362g Dimensions(LxWxH) 69 x 237 x 198mm Drivers Electrostatic/dynamic dual-drivers Frequency Response 5 Hz – 50,000 Hz Impedance 32Ω±15% Sensitivity 102±3dB/[email protected] Noise Canceling Technology ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) Mic Directivity Unidirectional Mic Frequency Response 20Hz – 20,000 Hz Mic Sensitivity -38db±1.5db Interface USB type C / 3.5mm Audio Modes Music mode / Virtual 7.1 mode / FPS mode Lighting Effect Red LED Type-C Wired Controller Cable Length 1.3m 3.5mm In-Line Wired Controller Cable Length 1.25m Type A to C Cable Length 1.25m Y-cable Splitter Cable Length 1.36m Accessories Carrying case

Type-C wired controller w/ DSP sound card

3.5mm In-line wired Controller

Type A to C Cable

Y-cable splitter Warranty 2 years

Unlike traditional packaging, the packaging for the PRECOG is rather unique. Instead of a box, everything is nicely packed inside the carrying case. The carrying case has a cardboard piece that wraps around it. There is a picture of the product along with its features and specifications listed throughout.

Opening up the carrying case, we can see the accessories and the PRECOG headset are nicely packaged. The pouches on the cover store the cables for connectivity, and the bottom portion stores the headset in a folded position.

With the accessories removed from the carrying case, we have the quick start guide, warranty guide, and a few stickers. In terms of cables, we have the USB Type-C control box with the DSP sound card, 3.5 mm in-line control box, a Y-cable splitter, and a USB type-A to Type-C cable. We also get the detachable microphone.

With the PRECOG gaming headset out of the packaging, we can see it has some red accents on the drivers and the headband. The headband will adjust automatically, which is a nice feature to have. The two wires above the headband are metal, but they both have a rubber coating on the outside.

Because the headband is not a solid piece of metal, this allows the PRECOG to bend and flex very easily. The company logo is also printed on the headband while maintaining a simple look and feel.

The two drivers are made of mostly plastic, but the yolks seem to be aluminum. Both drivers have the XPG logo embedded into the side, and each include the dual dynamic electrostatic drivers. The purpose of the dual dynamic electrostatic drivers is to cover high and low frequencies for clear and distortion-free audio. This makes the PRECOG the first gaming headset equipped with this technology.

The left driver includes three ports. There is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone port, and the port for the detachable microphone.

While the site was at CES 2020 we had a meeting with ADATA and got a chance to see the dual dynamic electrostatic drivers while they were removed from a headset. The XPG PRECOG drivers are designed to cover high and low frequencies, giving you clear, distortion-free audio. Electrostatic headphones are usually more expensive than moving-coil ones. A thin electrically charged diaphragm (PET) is suspended between two perforated metal plates (electrodes) and a sound wave is generated depending on the power input. This type of driver is rather complex and requires special amplifiers known as energizers, which can be seen on the PCB sitting above the electrostatic driver. You can see both drivers clearly in the image blow.

Here is a closer look at another the electrostatic driver plate that we stuck on the back of the magnetic driver for a photo. The grid is much thinner than one might expect!

Taking a closer look at the wired controller with DSP sound card, we can see it has a switch to toggle between three audio modes. There is also a volume scroll wheel that doubles as the microphone mute/unmute button. On the sides, there is an on/off switch for the LEDs, and an on/off switch for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

