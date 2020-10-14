XPG Levante 240 CPU Liquid Cooler Review

Posted by Meng Vang | Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 10:27 AM

As the first liquid CPU cooler from XPG, the Levante 240 is built for performance and appearance with ARGB lighting. It supports various Intel sockets and socket AM4, making it compatible with a wide variety of consumer-grade CPUs. RGB lighting is addressable with most major motherboard brands without additional control modules. The Levante 240 also uses an Asetek design, meaning it is also compatible with NZXT GPU brackets. Priced at $139.99 shipped on Amazon, we will take a look at what comes in the box and test the performance of this liquid cooling unit.

Levante 240 Specifications Product Code LEVANTE240-BKCWW Water Block Dimension (H*W*D) 86 x 72 x 36 mm Water Block Material Copper CPU Socket Support Intel : LGA 1200, 1366, 115x, 2066, 2011

AMD : AM4 Thermal Grease Pre-applied Radiator Dimension 272 x 121 x 27 mm Radiator Material Aluminum Tube Sleeved Rubber tube Fan size 2 Fan Slots (120mm) Fan Dimension 120 x 120 x 25 mm Bearing Type Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan Speed 600 ~ 2000RPM ± 10% Fan Static Pressure 1.42mm-H2O Fan Air Flow 61.5 CFM Fan Noise 34.0 dB (A) Control Mode PWM Protection Auto-Restart Warranty Five years

Opening up the box, there is an instructional booklet and a few stickers. The water-cooling unit and its accessories are nicely wrapped inside of clear plastic bags. Everything is packed in a cardboard cutout, which protects the components from minor damage during shipping.

In terms of accessories, there is a variety of solid mounting hardware for various Intel sockets and socket AM4. Also included are two 120mm ARGB fans with fluid dynamic bearings. There are also a few extension cables for the power and RGB cables for the fans.

Taking a closer look at the Vibrant Dual Ring 120mm RGB PWM fan, it has a noticeably different fan design compared to a standard fan. On each of the four corners are anti-vibration rubber pads to reduce vibration and rattling. It is rated at a max noise level of 34 dBa with its fluid dynamic bearing design. The fan also has an RPM range of 600 to 2000 RPM. Each fan has 24 ARGB LEDs for even light distribution.

The 240mm aluminum radiator has 12 rows of fins and 11 water channels. This gives a nice balance to airflow and cooling performance by quickly removing the heat from the water.

To run the pump, it has a standard 3-pin fan header for the water pump and a cable to run the RGB lights on the pump head. The RGB cable will allow daisy chaining for connecting multiple RGB components together.

The surface of the water block is plastic with three RGB sections surrounding company logo. It also uses an Asetek design, which gives it a low-profile form factor while being compatible with GPU mounting brackets.

The cables to power the pump and RGB lights come out from beside the tubes. This means it is possible to zip tie the cables to the sleeved rubber tubes for cleaner cable management.

On the coldplate is a pre-applied layer of thermal compound over the copper base.

Now we have seen the physical aspects of the Levante 240, let’s take a look at the testing results in the next section.