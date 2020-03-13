XPG Invader Gaming Case Review – Sub $80 Chassis

Posted by Rob Segress | Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 10:29 AM

XPG Invader Gaming Case For $79

ADATA recently decided to enter the PC chassis market with a focus on cases for PC gamers under the XPG brand line. A daring decision that some companies have attempted and eventually failed at. Xtreme Performance Gear (XPG) was established by ADATA years ago with the idea of providing gamers, eSports pros and tech enthusiasts access to high-performance products. XPG is very much committed to providing components that help users achieve extreme performance. They work closely with the gaming and esports community to gather insight into the actual needs of consumers and incorporates that knowledge into their hardware. Beyond performance, every XPG product surpasses the rigorous ADATA A+ testing methodology, which ensures the highest standards of stability and reliability. XPG products have solid functionality and durability, but they shine with their cool designs that have earned them many international awards. XPG strives to deliver extreme gaming experiences that help make every moment amazing.

XPG introduced two PC cases near the end of 2019 – the Invader and BattleCruiser. The XPG Invader is a mid-tower case that is priced on Amazon at $79.99 shipped and is the most affordable of the two. The XPG BattleCruiser is more of an enthusiast level mid-tower case that is price on Amazon at $174.99 shipped. One of the major reasons there is such a price difference is due to the included fans on each of the cases. The BattleCrusier comes with four 120mm ARGB case fans whereas the Invader comes with just two standard 120mm case fans.

In this review, we’ll be looking at the ADATA XPG Invader. The case doesn’t come over-ran with ARGB but has lots of potential if you’re into RGB like myself. At the bottom front of the case is a small light strip, giving a nice under lighting effect which is controlled by a button labelled on top with a light bulb. It has multiple settings ranging from static color to rainbow effects. It has lot of room for additional RGB strips and fans. It also comes with a 2 year warranty which is very nice to have in my opinion. It comes with a tempered glass cover instead of the cheaper Plexiglas covers, which allows full viewing of your system. The case also comes with a PSU shroud, allowing you to hide those not-so appealing cables. It has room for a ATX motherboard, good size graphics card and plenty of storage options and lots of cable routing as well. All of which are great to have if you’re looking to build a awesome high-end machine.

XPG Invader Features

Comes in White or Black

Front ARGB downlight

XPG Prime ARGB Combo Controller

High Airflow Design with Pre-Installed Fans

Supports Radiators of up to 360mm in Front

Supports Radiators of up to 240mm on Top

Brushed Aluminum with Side Glass Panels

Dust Filters with Detachable Magnetic Design

Tool-Less Design

Versatile I/O Ports

2 year warranty

XPG Invader Specifications

Dimension (H x W x D): 470mm x 206mm x482mm (18.74 x 8.11 x 18.97 inch)

Color: Black or White

Material: SPCC

Side Panel: 4mm Tempered Glass (Left Side only)

Form Factor: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX

Fans Included: Front 1 x 120mm Fan (1200 rpm) Rear 1 x 120mm Fan (1200 rpm)

Fan Support: Front: 3 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm Top: 2 x 120mm Rear: 1 x 120mm Bottom: 1 x 120mm Right Side: 2 x 120mm

Radiator Support: Front: 360 / 240mm Top: 240mm Right Side: 240mm Rear: 120mm

Clearance CPU Cooler Height Limitation: 170mm Graphic Card Length Height Limitation: 400mm PSU Height Limitation: 225mm

5″ HDD/HDD tray: 2

5″ HDD/SSD tray: 2+2 (Combo 3.5”/2.5”)

I/O Port: USB 3.0 x 2, Audio x 1, HD Audio (Mic & SW) x 1, LED Control x 1

Warranty: 2 years

Let’s take a closer look at the XPG Invader and build a gaming PC with this chassis.