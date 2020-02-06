Posted by Meng Vang | Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 10:36 AM

XPG BATTLEGROUND XL PRIME Gaming Mouse Pad Review

The XPG BATTLEGROUND XL PRIME gaming mouse pad provides an extra-large gaming surface for desktop computing. It comes with a splash-proof and scratch-resistant CORDURA top surface. This repels water and other similar liquids when spilled onto the surface. The mouse pad also has a two-zone RGB lighting feature for some added style. All of this on a sticky anti-slip rubber base, which provides a nice grip on a smooth surface. The BATTLEGROUND XL PRIME gaming mouse pad comes at a price tag of $44.99 shipped on Amazon, making it competitive especially considering its large size.

XPG BATTLEGROUND XL PRIME Specifications Material CORDURA fabric Width x Length 900 x 420 mm Depth 4mm Color Black Lighting Effect Dual color LED Connector Type Micro-B USB Cable Length 1.8M Voltage 5V Warranty 2 years

Taking the BATTLEGROUND XL PRIME gaming mouse pad out of the box, we can see it is wrapped inside of a clear plastic bag with a cardboard tube in the center. The cardboard tube is there to support the mouse pad while in the packaging.

In terms of accessories, we get the quick start guide, a warranty guide, and a bunch of XPG stickers. We also get the micro USB cable, which allows power to LED controller on the mouse pad.

Upon first impression, the BATTLEGROUND XL PRIME is a large mouse pad. With a dimension of 900(w) x 420(l) mm, there is more than enough room for a full-size keyboard and a mouse. Because most people are right-handed, the LED controller is placed at the top left of the mouse mat. This gives room to the right to freely move the mouse around for right-handed users.

The bottom of the mouse pad has an anti-slip rubber base to prevent it from moving around while gaming.

A closer look at the LED controller and we can see the micro USB port and the CORDURA tag. On the top of the controller, there is a single button to cycle between different colors and lighting effects. Doing so will require different click combinations, which are conveniently listed in the quick start guide.

In the next section, we will test the BATTLEGROUND XL PRIME mouse pad and end this review with my conclusion.