What? There Is A Day One Patch For Cyberpunk 2077 After All

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 8:16 AM

Not long ago, rumors were flowing that Cyberpunk 2077 would have a massive day one patch to fix bugs and flaws in the game. It wasn’t long after that rumor began circulating that the developer of the game stepped up and said there is no day one patch. It appears that it was not true at all.

With early review copies of the game out for PC, one common theme is that the game has significant bugs. CD Projekt Red has stated that many of the bugs reviewers have seen that have already been fixed or will be fixed in – surprise – a day one patch for the game.

Reports indicate the day one patch is 43 gigabytes and developers claim it will make all the difference. That is a massive patch, and it seems in recent years, developers are OK with providing bug-riddled games to gamers and expecting to fix problems down the road.

Few things ruin the anticipation behind a video game like Cyberpunk 2077 as much as launching a game riddled with issues. At least one reviewer has said that even after the patch was applied to the review version of the game, there were still issues with virtually every mission. We certainly hope the day one patch fixes all the bugs.