Samsung Exec Was Wrong on Sales Numbers for Galaxy Fold

Last week we talked about a Samsung executive who had stated that there were 1 million Galaxy Fold smartphones in the wild. Samsung has stepped up and said that the executive was wrong. The executive who gave the incorrect information was Samsung Electronics President Young Sohn.

The electronics maker has stated that the executive was likely confused. One million units was the goal Samsung had set for sales of the Galaxy Fold for the year. As the president of the company, Sohn should know those figures.

While Samsung did say the executive is wrong and there aren’t 1 million Fold devices in the wild, it offered no sales numbers. That will lead many to assume that sales for the device aren’t strong.

With an MSRP near $2,000 and limited practicality, that assumption is likely correct. We may never get official numbers on Fold sales.