Samsung Says Over a Million Galaxy Fold Smartphones are in the Wild

To say that the Samsung Galaxy Fold had a rough launch would be an understatement. The device launched and failed quickly in the hands of many reviewers prompting a recall. The device launched again, and so far, things have gone well enough for those who spent the money on the Galaxy Fold.

According to Samsung Electronics president Young Sohn, there are over a million Galaxy Fold smartphones in the wild. That is nearly twice as many as initial estimates had expected to ship. In October, estimates expected about 500,000 units to ship reports Android Police.

A big reason that shipments were expected to be lower was the price of the Fold. The device has a price of nearly $2,000. The device is fragile, requiring careful use. While twice as many Fold’s in the wild is a good thing, that is a drop in the bucket of sales for other Samsung devices. There are tens of millions of Galaxy devices in the wild overall.

Some reports have indicated that Samsung wants to sell 6 million foldable smartphones in 2020. If that is correct, Samsung is off to a good start. Perhaps 2020 will see a more affordable mainstream folding device launch.