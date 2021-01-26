Samsung 980 PRO 2TB NVMe SSD Ready For Purchase

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 12:03 PM

The Samsung 980 PRO series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs was introduced in September 2020 and delivered impressive performance. Legit Reviews did a review on the Samsung 980 PRO for the launch and managed to hit speeds of nearly 7 GB/s read and 5 GB/s write. The only capacities available at launch were 250GB, 500GB and 1TB. The target audience for the 980 PRO series are professionals and consumers who want cutting-edge performance. Sadly, no 2TB model was available at launch despite being their flagship SSD.

That changes today as the Samsung 980 PRO is now available for purchase as a 2TB drive! They are available for purchase now at $429.99 and will ship at the end of this month according to our contacts at Samsung. That puts the price per GB just under $0.22 USD. Here is the link to the Samsung Store for the 980 Pro 2TB model that is being sold under part number MZ-V8P2T0B/AM.

This means that you can now buy the Samsung SSD 980 Pro in four capacities:

980 Pro 250GB – $89.99

980 Pro 500GB – $139.99

980 Pro 1TB – $229.99

980 Pro 2TB – $429.99

We have a review sample coming and can’t wait to see how it performs against the competitions 2TB NVMe SSDs!