Samsung 980 PRO 2TB NVMe SSD Ready For Purchase

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 12:03 PM

The Samsung 980 PRO series of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs was introduced in September 2020 and delivered impressive performance. Legit Reviews did a review on the Samsung 980 PRO for the launch and managed to hit speeds of nearly 7 GB/s read and 5 GB/s write. The only capacities available at launch were 250GB, 500GB and 1TB. The target audience for the 980 PRO series are professionals and consumers who want cutting-edge performance. Sadly, no 2TB model was available at launch despite being their flagship SSD.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD

That changes today as the Samsung 980 PRO is now available for purchase as a 2TB drive! They are available for purchase now at $429.99 and will ship at the end of this month according to our contacts at Samsung. That puts the price per GB just under $0.22 USD. Here is the link to the Samsung Store for the 980 Pro 2TB model that is being sold under part number MZ-V8P2T0B/AM.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB MZ-V8P2T0BWThis means that you can now buy the Samsung SSD 980 Pro in four capacities:

  • 980 Pro 250GB – $89.99
  • 980 Pro 500GB – $139.99
  • 980 Pro 1TB – $229.99
  • 980 Pro 2TB – $429.99

We have a review sample coming and can’t wait to see how it performs against the competitions 2TB NVMe SSDs!

 