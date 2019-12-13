Pokemon Sword and Shield to Get Short-Form Anime Adaptation

Fans of Pokemon games and anime should be thrilled to hear the latest news. The popular video game “Pokemon Sword and Shield” will get a short-form anime adaptation of the game. The anime will be called “Hakumei no Tsubasa”, which translates to “Twilight Wings.”

The anime is said to be set in the Galar region that is in the Sword and Sheild game. Animation for the endeavor is being handheld by Studio Colorido is known for films like “Penguin Highway” and “Typhoon Noruda.”

Reports indicate that each episode of the anime will be a brief 5 minutes long. Fans all around the world will be able to watch the series as it will be put on YouTube. The first seven episodes will land on January 15 reports Kotaku.

One bit of mystery is if the anime will be subtitled in English. Pokemon Sword and Shield was the fastest-selling Switch game released so far.