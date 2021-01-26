Intel Iris Xe Discrete Card Will Only Work With Select CPUs and Motherboards

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 11:08 AM

We were super excited by the Intel Iris Xe dedicated graphics card launch today and reached out to Intel to get our hands on one of the cards. We found out that getting a sample isn’t going to be easy as they cards won’t just plug-in-play on our test systems.

These discrete cards based on the DG1 GPU were designed for use by system integrators on their systems. Intel let us know that the Iris Xe discrete add-in card is currently only compatible on 9th Gen (Coffee Lake-S) and 10th Gen (Comet Lake-S) processors on select chipset-based motherboards. A special UEFI is needed for the motherboard that supports Intel Iris Xe.

The full response to our question about getting our hands on a review sample can be read below.