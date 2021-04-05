HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Keyboard Review

Posted by Sean Sinha | Mon, Apr 05, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Jump To: Page 1: HyperX Alloy Origins Core with HyperX Blue Switches Page 2: HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Keyboard - A Closer Look Page 3: HyperX Alloy Origins Core - Conclusion

HyperX Alloy Origins Core with HyperX Blue Switches

Today we are looking at the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, a tenkeyless keyboard that isn’t exactly new to the market, but this particular model was just made available today. HyperX determined the popularity of the Alloy Origins Core warranted a model with their tactile switch, the HyperX Blue. Previously available with HyperX’s own linear Red and tactile Aqua switches, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core features an aluminum chassis, floating mechanical switches and a USB-C interface. Designed to get users into a top quality mechanical keyboard without breaking the bank, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core retails for $89.99. Let’s find out how this board stacks up!

Tenkeyless keyboards like the HyperX Alloy Origins Core are practical for gamers and even everyday users who don’t use a number pad, like myself. I like having a shorter throw distance for my mouse and I’ve noticed I don’t accidentally hit the edge of my keyboard with my mouse anymore during games, an actual issue I’ve had with full sized keyboards since I like to keep my arms in closer.

HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard Specifications Switch HyperX Switch (Blue on our sample) Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels On board memory 3 profiles Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode LED indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Key Switches Switch HyperX Red, HyperX Aqua, HyperX Blue Operation Style Linear, Tactile, Clicky Actuation Force 45g, 45g, 50g Key Travel Distance 1.8 mm Total Travel 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Detachable, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 360.0 mm Depth 132.5 mm Height 34.5 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 900 g

The three models of HyperX switch (Red, Aqua, Blue) are branded and unique to HyperX. If I had to guess, HyperX is contracting Gateron to manufacture these switches, based on the housings and a few other factors. Regardless, my previous experience with the HyperX Red and Aqua switches has been positive, as I prefer both to their Cherry MX counterparts, especially the Aqua over the MX Brown.

When HyperX asked if I’d like to review a keyboard with the only switch of theirs I hadn’t tried yet, of course I said yes. I am not usually a big fan of clicky switches, but I figured my experience with the other HyperX switches might mean for a positive experience with their Blue switch. While I’ll get into it more later, for now I’ll just say that I’m a big fan of the HyperX Blue switches.

HyperX employs a white and red color scheme with the Alloy Origins Core packaging, a bit of a change from previous models that had an all red box. The Alloy Origins Core is packaged well and the box does a great job of letting the consumer know which switch is included, along with pointing out the compatibility of the keyboard with various platforms. An accurate illustration of the keyboard in RGB mode is on the front of the box. My sample was sent directly from HyperX and had no visible damage to the box, with the keyboard well-packaged.

HyperX doesn’t include any extras with the Alloy Origins Core. You get a detachable HyperX-branded braided USB-C cable that is necessary for connecting the keyboard to your console or PC, but that is absolutely it. The lack of a key switch puller, extra key caps, wrist rest or other extras aren’t huge letdowns, because this is a value model in the HyperX lineup. I would have still been pleasantly surprised to see a couple of PBT keycaps or a cap puller included with the Alloy Origins Core.

Let’s take a closer look at the HyperX Alloy Origins Core on the next page.