How To Buy The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Today

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 7:38 AM

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 series cards go on sale this morning at 6am PT or 8am CT. If you’re looking to buy one after reading our launch review you’ll need to be fast. Multiple retailers have reached out to Legit Reviews overnight and let us know that they are in VERY high demand and quantities are limited. One even said flat out that if you want one, you’ll need to purchase them as soon as they are made available.

Newegg is limiting cards to 1 per person and have advised buyers to be logged in and have your address and billing info updated and ready for a quick purchase. Newegg said that they are seeing unprecedented amounts of traffic to the pages for GeForce RTX 3080 cards.

From past experience we’ve learned that if a price shown before launch then it will be available. If no price is shown it will likely not be available right when the sales hold lifts. Right now 11 of the 23 GeForce RTX cards have prices showing up. You can find all of the GeForce RTX 3080 series cards here on Newegg.

The cards that are showing prices are from ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI and Zotac. Pricing start at $699.99 and top out at $769.99 for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming video card.

Newegg seems to have made a mistake as the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X card was able to be added to the cart and purchased an hour ahead of launch for $739.99 plus $6.99 shipping. It also comes with a gift of Watch Dogs: Legion and a GeForce Now membership.

Amazon also has a GeForce RTX 3080 landing page that is is live right now, but prices are not shown. It currently has 14 cards listed from AIB partners such as ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY and Zotac.

You can also get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition straight from NVIDIA when sales begin at 6am CT on 9/17/2020.

Why the hype? In some applications it was shown to be 4x faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 and 2x faster than the GeForce RTX 2080!