DeepCool Castle 240R AIO Liquid Cooler Review

DeepCool has a long history of manufacturing cooling products ranging from CPU coolers, fans and AIO Liquid Coolers. Their latest line of liquid coolers is the Castle series. The Castle lineup consists of seven different models – five high-performance EX models and two budget friendly R models.

The two Castle R budget RGB coolers are available with a 120mm radiator for $69.99 and 240mm radiator for $79.99. Both have old school RGB lighting in the pump head and on each fan. If you wanted addressable RGB or a larger radiator (280mm or 360mm) you’ll need to move up to the Castle EX models.

Today, we will be taking a look at the budget oriented Castle 240R. This AIO Liquid Cooler features DeepCool’s Anti-Leak Technology, RGB compatibility to nearly all popular RGB platforms, and dual 120mm fans.

DeepCool Castle 240R Specifications Net Weight 1298 g Radiator Dimensions 282×120×27 mm Radiator Material Aluminum Tube length 380 mm Pump Dimensions 86 ×75×65 mm Pump Speed 2550 RPM±10% Pump Noise 17.8 dB(A) Pump Connector 3-pin Pump Rated Voltage 12 VDC Pump Rated Current 0.2 A Pump Power Consumption 2.4 W Fan Dimensions 120×120×25 mm Fan Speed 500~1800 RPM±10% Fan Airflow 66.4 CFM Fan Air Pressure 2.32 mmAq Fan Noise ≤32 dB(A) Fan Connector 4-pin PWM Bearing Type Hydro Bearing Fan Rated Voltage 12 VDC Fan Rated Current 0.17 A Fan Power Consumption 2.04 W LED Type RGB LED LED Connector 4-pin(+12V-G-R-B) LED Rated Voltage 12 VDC LED Power Consumption 1.56 W（PUMP） / 3.12 W（FAN×2） EAN 6933412727156 P/N DP-GS-H12-CSL240R

The DeepCool Castle 240R is packaged in a retail oriented box, the front provides a quick glimpse of the AIO Liquid Cooler, and briefly mentions the Anti-Leak technology and the RGB systems it is compatible with. You can see that DeepCool has you covered with ASUS, Razer, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock RGB systems. If you happen to be in a retail location and need more information flipping the box over will reveal the above mentioned specifications.

Opening the box, DeepCool has placed a form fitted plastic block with cutouts for the major components. With the exception of a little bit of the liquid cooling tubes, all the components are nicely wrapped in a plastic back to keep them from getting minor damage during shipping.

Everything you will need to install the Castle 240R in either an AMD or Intel system is included. Depending on the motherboard, DeepCool has labeled the individual installation components into labeled bags with a universal backplate4, the other components are universal to the install. There are two 120mm DeepCool fans, a detailed installation guide, a four pin fan power Y cable, and a four pin RGB extension cable.

The DeepCool DF1202512CM fans have an adjustable fan speed between 500 and 1800RPM. At the maximum speed of 1800RPM, the fans have a noise level of 32dBA, while pushing up to 66.4CFM. There are two cables coming off the fans, a single connector for power, and a Y cable for RGB. The four corners have anti-vibration pads to reduce vibration which helps to reduce noise. The DeepCool fan blades are slotted, which also helps to reduce fan noise. DeepCool appears to be doing everything to keep noise level down from their components.

The Castle 240R radiator is a common design; it measures 282×120×27 mm or 11.1×4.7×1 so there shouldn’t be any issues with installing it in most systems. There are no markings on the radiator

The top of the pump is protected by some additional plastic, and has and interesting Arrow on it. DeepCool has designed the top of the pump to be able to rotate depending on your specific install; this allows the DeepCool logo to be in the correct position no matter which way you install the pump. Other models of the Castle series (the EX series) includes a removable cover which allows you to customize the logo.

Taking a quick look at the baseplate, we find an octagon shaped copper baseplate with pre-applied thermal paste.

Let’s move on and take a look at the Castle 240R installed and check out it’s performance.