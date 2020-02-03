Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse Review

Posted by Sean Sinha | Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 1:38 PM

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse

Legit Reviews looked at the original Corsair Scimitar RGB gaming mouse over four years ago, giving it our recommendation. Today, we are looking at the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite, a refresh of the popular mouse that is named after a small sword. The Corsair Scimitar RGB earned a reputation as a solid multi-button mouse aimed towards the MMO community, where macros are sacred. Featuring all of the important features of the original Corsair Scimitar RGB and bringing updates to the table, including a new optical sensor and improved scroll wheel, the Scimitar RGB Elite looks to do just enough to keep the sword sharp while not losing sight of what made the original so popular. At $79.99, is the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite a worthy addition to the Scimitar lineup?

Corsair took the original Scimitar RGB mouse and made a few changes, most of which aren’t visibly noticeable. Adjustments were made at the manufacturing level to improve the build quality of the Scimitar RGB Elite, according to Corsair. The shape and overall design aspects of the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite are identical to the original mouse, though there are a couple of small aesthetic changes, with the RGB Elite featuring a more flexible braided cable, along with having a bolder implementation of the Corsair logo printed on the left mouse button. The major change is the addition of a Pixart PMW3391 sensor, which technically offers improvements in tracking over the PMW3367 included with the Scimitar RGB. Corsair also made a change to Omron 50 Million click rated switches over the previously used 20 Million click rated switches, but there is debate over whether the 50 Million click switches are actually better in actual use.

Mouse Warranty: Two years

Prog Buttons: 17

DPI: 18,000 DPI

Sensor: Pixart PMW3391

Sensor Type: Optical

Mouse Backlighting: 4 Zone RGB

On Board Memory: Yes

On-board Memory Profiles: 3

Mouse button Type: Omron (Main)

Connectivity: Wired

Mouse Button Durabilit: 50M L/R Click

Grip Type: Palm

Weight Tuning: No

Weight: 122g (w/out cable and accessories)

CUE Software: Supported in iCUE

Cable: 1.8m Braided Fiber

Game Type: MMO, MOBA

Report Rate: Selectable 1000Hz/500Hz/250Hz/125Hz

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse Packaging

Corsair packaged the Scimitar RGB Elite in a cardboard box featuring their patented yellow and black color scheme.

The packaging of the Scimitar RGB Elite is basic, but gets the job done, as it features proper pictures of the mouse, along with information regarding important features printed on the rear. Corsair has done a great job of ensuring uniform packaging and a consistent color theme across their product lines, making it easier to identify their products on store shelves.

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite doesn’t come with any fun extras, just the manual and a warranty guide. The mouse itself is packaged within a formed clamshell that easily opens after it is slid from the outer sleeve. Corsair does include an allen key that is used to unlock the key slider mechanism, something I’ll cover a bit more in depth in just a moment. The warranty on the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is Two Years and the warranty covers manufacturers defects, not accidental damage, so as long as you don’t do anything to physically break your mouse due to neglect, you should be covered. From my experience, Corsair has top notch customer service should it be needed. I have been seeing manufacturers include bonuses like extra feet and stickers with their mice and it would be nice to see Corsair follow suit.

