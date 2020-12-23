Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Gaming Headset Review

Posted by Meng Vang | Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 12:51 PM

Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Headset Review

The HS70 Bluetooth headset is the first Corsair gaming headset with simultaneous wired 3.5mm or USB connection with wireless Bluetooth. This headset includes several key features from the HS70 Wireless along with some changes to its aesthetics and features. The HS70 Bluetooth still includes a light-weight and durable aluminum frame and comfortable push memory foam ear cups on the custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers. Its battery life did receive an upgrade to 30 hours, which is a significant bump from the 16 hours seen on the HS70 Wireless.

With the HS70 Bluetooth, it allows you to make or take calls, adjust volume settings, and mute/unmute the Discord-Certified uni-directional microphone all on the headset itself. With its multi-platform support, the headset is compatible with PC, consoles, and mobile devices. The HS70 Bluetooth can connect up to three devices at once, which prevents the need to switch between multiple headsets. It is also backed up by a two-year warranty against defects in material and workmanship. Priced at $79.99 over at Amazon, we will test the features of the Corsair HS70 Bluetooth headset to see if it is something worth purchasing.

The Corsair HS70 Bluetooth comes in a standard box with an illustration of the product. Some key features, like its multi-platform capability, are listed on the front. The rear of the box includes the product specifications along with a list of its features.

Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Features Bluetooth Radio Version: 5.0

Bluetooth Profiles: A2DP, HFP, HSP

Stereo Sound: Yes

Surround Sound: No

Detachable Microphone: Yes

Rechargble Battery: Yes

Headphone Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Headphone Battery Life: Up to 30 hours

Headphone Sensitivity: 109dB (+/-3dB)

Headphone Wireless Range: Up to 30ft

Impedance: 32k Ohms @ 1 kHz

Headphone Type: Wired 3.5mm and USB plus Bluetooth

Headphone Connector: USB Type-C

Headphone Drivers: Custom-tuned 50mm Neodymium

Cable Length: 1.5m (3.5mm), 1.8m (USB)

Lighting: None

Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile

Audio CUE Software: Yes

Microphone Impedance: 2.0k Ohms

Microphone Type: Unidirectional noise cancelling

Microphone Frequency Response: 100Hz to 10kHz

Microphone Sensitivity: -40dB (+/-3dB)

Model Number: CA-9011227-NA

Once we have the packaging out of the box, we can see the HS70 Bluetooth is nicely packaged in a plastic shroud. This packaging method is similar to other Corsair headphones from the HS series.

In terms of accessories, the HS70 Bluetooth comes with a quick start guide, a safety information booklet, and a warranty guide. There is also a 1.5m 3.5mm jack for audio and microphone along with a 1.8m USB type-A to USB type-C cable. Lastly, the HS70 Bluetooth comes with a flexible detachable microphone with a removable windscreen.

The HS70 Bluetooth looks almost identical to its predecessor, but there are a few aesthetic changes we will go over in the next section. But overall, the headset looks very sleek and simple with its black exterior look with the Corsair yellow trim. The yolks holding the ear cups, with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, are made from aluminum. Aluminum is a durable yet light-weight metal that is often found on many modern gaming headsets because of said characteristics.

The headband is very smooth with its moisture resistance surface. This surface is also included on the two ear cups, which makes it easy to clean.

Over on the left ear cup are several connectivity ports and volume controls. There are ports for the detachable microphone, 3.5mm cable, and USB type-C cable. There is also a microphone mute button along with a volume adjustment wheel. The volume adjustment wheel controls the main volume of the HS70. This means it is important to adjust the volume for each individual device if you want one device to play louder than the other(s).

On the right ear cup, there is a power/pairing button along with an LED status indicator.

Here is a quick promotional video that Corsair made for the HS70 Bluetooth gaming headset.

