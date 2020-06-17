Amazon UK Leaked PS5 Pricing Was False

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 8:34 AM

Not long ago, we mentioned that a page had turned up on the Amazon UK website claims the PlayStation 5 would sell for a bit more than £599. That would equate to about $760 in the US, and gamers looking forward to the PlayStation 5 were suddenly very worried about cost. Reports indicate that an Amazon spokesperson has stepped forward and confirmed that the listing was an error.

According to that source, the listing was priced as a dummy product with the dummy price. That essentially means it was a placeholder page with a completely fake price tag tacked on. At some point during the process, a Twitter user brought the PlayStation 5 pricing rumor to the attention of a former Xbox marketing director named Albert Penello, who is now a senior manager for product management at Amazon reports Essentially Sports.

Penello replied, “I believe in the saying ‘never say never’. But I gotta say never. No way this console is over $499.” A price of around $500 is what many gamers expect the PlayStation 5 to cost when it does finally launch.

Rumors still suggest that Microsoft will swoop in and undercut the price of the PS5 by as much as $100. Neither Microsoft or Sony have announced their pricing of the next-gen consoles at this time.