PlayStation 5 Pricing Leak Can’t Be True (We Hope)

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 10:07 AM

A price for the PlayStation 5 accidentally leaked on Amazon in the UK, and one glimpse of the number will make all gamers hope the price is false. Considering Sony has yet to reveal the details on the PlayStation 5, we feel like the price is probably not accurate. That said, a PlayStation 5 listing turned up on Amazon in the UK with a price tag of £599.

That works out to about $760 in the US reports Tom’s Guide. Many had expected the PlayStation 5 to come in somewhere around $500. Speculation suggests that Microsoft is waiting on Sony to announce its pricing so it can sweep in and undercut the PlayStation 5 by about $100.

We have heard that Sony is having difficulties pricing the PlayStation 5 due to component sourcing problems. Several gaming PCs can be had for $760, making the price very hard to believe. If this price is accurate, and Microsoft launches the Xbox Series X around $500, Sony isn’t going to sell many PS5 consoles.

Perhaps we will learn more at the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for today. Speculation suggests there will be no talk of pricing, and the events day will only talk about design and specs. Would you ever pay $760 for a game console?