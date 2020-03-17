YouTube Warns Coronavirus Epidemic Could Result In More Video Removals

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 9:55 AM

YouTube is warning the creator community that the number of video removals may increase during the coronavirus pandemic. YouTube says that it typically relies on a combination of technology and human review to determine what videos need to be removed from the service and which can stay. Staff in the office to review videos will be reduced in the foreseeable future.

That means that automated systems could remove some YouTube videos with no human review. Currently, YouTube utilizes machine learning to flag potentially harmful content that is then sent to the human moderation team for review. With YouTube’s measures to protect its staff, it’s planning on relying more on technology than people in the coming weeks.

“We have teams at YouTube, as well as partner companies, that help us support and protect the YouTube community—from people who respond to user and creator questions, to reviewers who evaluate videos for possible policy violations,” YouTube explained in its announcement. “These teams and companies are staffed by thousands of people dedicated to helping users and creators. As the coronavirus response evolves, we are taking the steps needed to prioritize the well-being of our employees, our extended workforce, and the communities where they live, including reducing in-office staffing in certain sites.”

With YouTube being forced rely on technology, it warns that some videos could be removed that don’t violate YouTube policy. In such cases, creators are asked to appeal the decision, which will allow the remaining team of moderators to look at the content. YouTube also notes that content creators won’t be punished with strikes except in cases where YouTube has high confidence that the video was in violation reports TechCrunch.