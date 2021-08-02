YouTube Tests A New Cheaper Premium Lite Experience

By Shane McGlaun •

Anyone who watches YouTube knows that the streaming service constantly harasses you to try YouTube Premium. Normal YouTube Premium ditches the commercials and adds additional features. However, the problem many people have with YouTube Premium is that the price is just too high.

YouTube is trying to get more viewers on the Premium bandwagon and is doing so by testing a new Premium Lite subscription that ditches the ads. The service is available for 6.99 per month, or the local equivalent.

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the new offering to MacRumors, stating, “In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs 6.99/month (or local equivalent per month), and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube.”

It’s worth noting that the new Lite service isn’t exactly shockingly cheaper than the normal Premium plan, which sells for 11.99. Premium includes ad-free viewing on web, mobile, smart TVs, and consoles and ad-free YouTube Music and offline downloads. Lite users don’t get off-line downloads or background music playback.