You Can Still Get This Deal On the Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle

It’s Christmas Eve, and if you waited this long to do your Christmas shopping, you can still pull out a win. GameStop has a deal going right now on the XboxOne X NBA 2K19 bundle with 1TB of storage. The deal will cost $249.99.

The best news is that the console may be in stock in your local GameStop store. That means you can check inventory locally, buy online, and then pick it up today. That is assuming the local store and the console in stock.

If not, at least you can get a gift card that will let the person on your list get the console later. That’s not as good as playing a new game console on Christmas Day, but at least you won’t have forgotten.

The video game in the bundle is one of the more popular titles for the console. The Xbox One X handled 4K gaming, so be sure you have s TV that will handle the resolution. Check out the bundle and if your local store has it in stock here.