XPG Unveils XPG PRIMER Gaming Mouse

All-round gaming mouse offers exceptional performance and features without breaking the bank

Taipei, Taiwan – June 10th, 2020 – XPG, a provider of high-performance products for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the launch of the XPG PRIMER gaming mouse. Sporting an optical sensor capable of 12000 DPI, eye-catching RGB lighting, and durable OMRON switches, the XPG PRIMER offers first-time gamers, as well as those who want a complete and hassle-free device, with a mouse with exceptional price-performance value.

Armed with a Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor, the XPG PRIMER offers the perfect balance of accuracy, quality and value. Beyond DPI, the XPG PRIMER also provides an ergonomic design with a sculpted body made of Double-Shot PBT, a smooth material that is robust and easy to clean, with in-mold textured side grips that don’t give up to sweat as well as a tactile scroll wheel for comfort and greater control. To top the comfort list, the cable is lightweight and braided, so it’s less likely to get tangled up during gameplay, and the overall weight of 98g is perfectly balanced for effortless gliding yet offering the right amount of traction and comfort when tackling productivity.

The XPG PRIMER is built to last thanks to highly durable OMRON switches that are rated for 20-million clicks. And of course, to rock a gaming look, there are two RGB light strips along the sides and top of the mouse with selectable dazzling effects.

Availability

The XPG PRIMER Gaming Mouse will be available on Amazon and Shop ADATA.

Product Webpage

XPG PRIMER Gaming Mouse

MSRP

XPG PRIMER Gaming Mouse – $49.99

