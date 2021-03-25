Legit Reviews News Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Phones Get 3GB/s Phison E13T BGA NVMe SSD

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Thu, Mar 25, 2021

Xiaomi recently announced the Black Shark 4 series of gaming phones with the introduction of the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro. The Black Shark 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and the Black Shark 4 Pro is powered by the more powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Black Shark 4

When it comes to storage the official specifications show they have UFS 3.1 storage and super fast SKhynix LPDDR5 RAM. UFS 3.1-compliant storage devices need to offer a theoretical maximum bandwidth of 2.9 GB/s. We ran across a YouTube video teardown of the Black Shark 4 and found that it uses a purpose built Phison BGA NVMe SSD inside!

Phison BGA SSD

The same channel ran AndroBench on the Black Shark 4 Pro to get performance results. The benchmark showed the Phison BGA NVMe storage drive was capable of reaching 2959.83 MB/s. Xiaomi says that read and write performance has been improved by 69% for this model thanks to the new storage solution.

androbench phison

Legit Reviews had a briefing with Phison at CES 2021 and was told about the Phison-powered E13T BGA SSD. This looks like it could be their first launched design win with it in the mobile space!

The Phison E13T BGA NVMe storage solution consists of a dual storage design that shows as a single volume to the user. The small primary storage area is for UFS to go along with the ARM SoC design. There is a much larger secondary storage area that is all NVMe. The entire SSD takes up 11.5mm x 15mm and uses just 1W of active power.

Phison E13T BGA SSD

The Black Shark 4 starts with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 2,499 Chinese yuan (roughly $383), while the 4 Pro starts at 3,999 yuan (about $613) and has 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

Both models will be available to purchase on March 26th, 2021.

 