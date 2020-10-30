Xbox Series X Shortages Expected To Linger For Months

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 8:23 AM

Things aren’t going very well for Microsoft, and the launch of its Xbox Series Game console set for November 10. The preorder process was a mess for many people, and lots of folks who wanted to preorder were unable to do so. Microsoft has now confirmed what many expected.

The software giant says that Series X stock could remain short for a few months after launch. That means many people who hoped to get a console for Christmas will have to wait until early in 2021. Details come from Xbox head Phil Spencer who warned that demand would continue to outstrip supply this year and into 2021.

He said that the company knows what its supply looks like, and there will be more demand than available units. He did apologize to people in advance for the shortages. When the Series X hit preorder, it was sold out within hours.

Microsoft isn’t alone. Sony has also warned that demand for the PlayStation 5 will outstrip supply. That means lots of people who want the PlayStation 5 on launch day will end up disappointed.