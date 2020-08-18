Xbox Series X Leak Surprises With High Price

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Aug 18, 2020 - 8:15 AM

For months, rumors have swirled that Microsoft is waiting for Sony to announce official pricing for the PlayStation 5 before the price for the Xbox Series X is announced. According to the rumor, Microsoft plans to undercut Sony by as much as $100. However, a new leak suggests that rumor could be false.

Alanah Pearce started the new rumor she claims that a source said the Xbox Series X could cost $599. That price could make sense considering we now have reliable information that there is a cheaper Xbox Series S console coming. The new information is a disappointment considering that past rumors have suggested the Series X could be as low as $400 reports Tom’s Guide.

Still, we’re taking this rumor with a grain of salt since Microsoft has yet to confirm any pricing information. Rumors have suggested the PlayStation 5 will cost about $500. There is a possibility that Microsoft knows it has the more powerful and capable console and has decided to price it higher.

The rumor also makes some sense considering Xbox head Phil Spencer has said that the software giant isn’t concerned about selling lots of Series X units as it’s working on building out the entire ecosystem. Having the Series X at $599 and the Series S that’s more similar in performance to the PlayStation 5 at around $400 would make a lot of sense.