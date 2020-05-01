Xbox Series X Is Still On Launch Schedule But Games Me Be Delayed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 01, 2020 - 9:10 AM

Microsoft has been talking about the Xbox Series X over the last several days, and Phil Spencer says that the next-generation console is still on schedule to launch later this year. However, the launch games for the console is another question entirely. Even if the console launches, if there are no popular games to play, fans will be unhappy.

Spencer said in a recent interview with CNBC that while there could be “some impact” to the game console, Microsoft teams are doing a good job keeping the hardware on track. The only game that Microsoft is officially offering comment on is the game Halo Infinite that will launch alongside the new console reports The Verge.

“I’d say the bigger unknown is probably the game production, just being honest,” says Spencer. “Game production is a large scale entertainment activity now, you have hundreds of people coming together, building assets, working through creative.”

Currently, game developers are working from home, and sharing massive assets that go along with high-end video game titles is a chore. As slow as home Internet connections are in some areas, sharing large assets can be next to impossible. We’re glad to hear Spencer say that Microsoft won’t push things that aren’t ready. Buggy games can ruin a franchise, which is something that Bethesda has learned with the latest Fallout game.