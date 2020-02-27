Xbox Series X Game Resume Feature Works After a Reboot

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 8:48 AM

Microsoft is packing some very cool features into the Xbox Series X game console. One of the coolest is the game resume features that allows players to pick up exactly where they left off. A new tidbit about that resume feature has surfaced that makes the feature even cooler.

Microsoft’s Major Nelson has said that the new quick resume feature will work for multiple games and will work even after the console has been rebooted. The feature has the ability to resume multiple games from a suspended state after a reboot, when switching games, or resuming from a standby.

Hryb says that he was playing a game and had to reboot because of a system update. After the reboot he was able to go right back to the game. Another tidbit that surfaced recently is that the console will have a feature called audio ray tracing reports The Verge.

That feature is essentially spatial audio for immersion in games on the console. “With the introduction of hardware-accelerated ray tracing with the Xbox series X, we’re actually able to enable a whole new set of scenarios, whether that’s more realistic lighting, better reflections, we can even use it for things like spatial audio and have ray traced audio,” explains Microsoft’s Jason Ronald.