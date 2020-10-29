Xbox Series X Fridge Is Super Cool

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Oct 29, 2020 - 8:24 AM

Xbox announced that it surprised music and gaming legend Snoop Dogg for his birthday by delivering a custom cake and the first-ever Xbox Series X Fridge. Yes, it’s a literal refrigerator that looks like the Xbox Series X Game console. Xbox is also holding a contest where one lucky fan when their very own Xbox Series X Fridge.

The contest rules are simple, fans only need to retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet from October 28 through November 4 for an opportunity to win. Xbox says the refrigerator is complete with the latest next-generation cooling technology and was inspired by an Internet console meme. The fridge is a 1:1 scale replica of the Xbox Series X that stands over six feet tall and weighs 400 pounds.

When the fridge is plugged in, an Xbox icon on the refrigerator’s front glows, and the disk drive slot is used for opening the door. The lighting inside the refrigerator is green, reminiscent of a real Xbox.

The Xbox Series X and Series S both launch on November 10. Being X will sell for $499, and the S will sell for $299. With preorders sold out, gamers may have a hard time finding the console in stock.