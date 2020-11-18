Xbox Series X Consoles Are Breaking Down

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 9:30 AM

There been some issues for some buyers of the new next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Videos are going around showing the Xbox Series X making a series of clicking sounds in the horizontal and vertical positions. Other videos have been posted that show optical drives that are very loud.

Another Xbox Series X owner posted a video showing connectivity issues between the wireless controller and the console. The same person who had issues with the controller also had an issue that left the console inoperable.

After speaking with Xbox Support, the person claimed that he was advised to send the console back and that he would receive a replacement in 10 to 14 business days. At least Microsoft has reserves in case of a defective console. A Microsoft help thread is also packed with people having similar issues.

At this time, there is no indication of what exactly might be causing the problem. We do know that it has to be incredibly frustrating to get your hands on one of the hard-to-find consoles, only for it to break down.