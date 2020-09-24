Xbox Series X And Series S Expansion SSD Hits Preorder

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 9:59 AM

One of the things that every Xbox gamer in history has had to deal with is running out of storage space. This will definitely be an issue for gamers who purchase the Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles. Thankfully, Microsoft has new accessory solid-state drives that are available for preorder right now.

The SSDs offer either one terabyte or 512 gigabytes of storage space and work for both the next-generation console versions. The Xbox Storage Expansion Card costs $220 and adds a one terabyte SSD that uses PCIe 4.0 technology.

Inside the expansion card is a custom NVMe SSD available in both one terabyte and 512 gigabytes capacities. Having additional storage space is going to be extremely important, with many modern games over 100 gigabytes each.

The storage devices are made in collaboration with Seagate, and the consoles can handle one expansion drive at a time. With the one terabyte drive selling for $220, the 512 gigabyte version should be at least a little cheaper.