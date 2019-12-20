Xbox Games with Gold for January 2020 Announced

Xbox gamers with an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription are eligible for new free games each month. The first games for the new decade have been announced and will land on January 1, 2020. The new games include some classics from the Xbox 360 generation.

The games include Styx: Shards of Darkness that will be available to download from January 1 through 31st. Batman: The Telltale Series will be offered on January 16 through February 15. Tekken 6 will be available on January 1-15.

Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy will be available from January 16 through the 31st. Gamers who haven’t downloaded December’s games have until the new games start cycling in to claim the December titles reports Gamespot.

The titles offered in December include Insane Robots, Jurassic World Evolution, Toy Stoy 3, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD. The Lego games landing in January are great for families.