Xbox Game Pass Teases The Mandalorian News

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 8:49 AM

I’m sure there are plenty of gamers out there who love Disney movies and Xbox Game Pass that have subscriptions to Disney+ and Xbox Game Pass. I’m sure there are also plenty of people out there who don’t care for Disney movies but want to watch The Mandalorian and keep Disney+ solely for that show and cancel after they stream all the episodes.

Xbox Game Pass recently tweeted something very interesting with little detail. The tweet contained a picture of The Mandalorian and The Child (Baby Yoda) along with a sentence that read, “All we’re gonna say is that we’re not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason.”

Many think the tweet hints that Xbox Game Pass and Disney+ will get a subscription combination. If this is true, the combination of the two would certainly give subscribers more reason to continue to pay their roughly $17 per month for either service.

We also rather hope it might mean that Game Pass will get more Star Wars-themed games. The announcement does come after Star Wars Jedi: Fall in Order was confirmed to launch on Xbox Game Pass on November 10, the same day EA Play gets rolled into Game Pass for the same price.