Xbox Game Pass Hits 18 Million Subscribers

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Microsoft has officially confirmed that Xbox Game Pass reached a total of 18 million monthly subscribers. The last time Microsoft made any announcement about Xbox Game Pass members was in September 2020, when the number was 15 million subscribers. That means in the months since Game Pass added 3 million new subscribers.

The service is growing quickly, having had 10 million subscribers in April 2020. Certainly helping the service to grow subscriber numbers are new games being added, including titles like Destiny 2 and games from EA Access. Microsoft is also purchasing Bethesda and Zenimax, meaning many more titles will be coming to the service in the future.

As pricing on video games is creeping up the next generation of consoles, many will likely see subscribing to the streaming offering as a way to save money and still enjoy the latest games. We’re sure subscriber numbers will continue to grow for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Ultimate subscribers also get Xbox Live Gold, which is the required online service for most Xbox games. Microsoft also reported that it has 100 million active Xbox Live users across all platforms. Note that those aren’t all Xbox Live Gold subscribers.