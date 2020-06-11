WORX WX030L 20V Power Share Vacuum and USB Charger Review

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 3:26 PM

What To Get Dad For Father’s Day 2020

Father’s Day 2020 is coming up on June 21st and chances are you might not have gotten Dad something just yet. WORX recently reached out to Legit Reviews and wanted to know if we’d look at their new 20V Portable Vac and 20V USB Charger. We thought reviewing something a little different for Father’s Day might be a good change of pace and it ties into our audience as we all charge electronic devices and should be keeping our workspace nice and tidy.

WORX primary is known for their line of power tools and lawn and garden equipment, but they’ve never been a brand that we have used before. WORX was founded in 2004 by Positec Tool Corporation, a manufacturing company based in Suzhou, China with North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WORX sent over their latest 20V Vacuum Cleaner (WX030L) and 20V Cordless USB Charger Adapter (WA3769) for us to try out. The WORX WX030L 20V Power Share Dry Portable Vacuum Cleaner is available for $99.99 shipped from Amazon.

The WORX WX030L 20V Vacuum Cleaner comes with a built-in 4-foot long flexible hose, crevice nozzle, brush nozzle, a 20V 2.0 Ah PowerShare MaxLithium battery (WORX WA3525), 20V 1-hour quick battery charger (WORX WA3881), 32/35 vacuum adapter and the owners manual. There are two other versions of this vac that include different accessories, so make sure you purchase the right model. WORX WX030L.1 includes a slower 3-5 hour battery charger and is missing the 32/35 vacuum adapter. WORX WX030L.9 does not include a battery pack or charger of any sort.

At just 3 lbs and 14 ounces with the battery attached, the WORX 20V Vacuum Cleaner is fairly light weight and very portable. The power button on the handle allows the vac to be turned on/off and run in either low or high mode. The crevice and brush nozzles are stored in the top of the vac for easy access.

When used with the included 20V battery, the vac is rated to last for around 10 minutes on high and 25 minutes on low. You can use other capacity WORX PowerShare 20V batteries with this device, so if you already own a WORX 20V 4.0Ah battery you’ll be able to use that and double the cleaning time.

The battery back snaps in on the back of the unit and it is left uncovered, which is why the larger capacity battery packs will work.

The dirt container opens via the one-touch button on the top of the unit, so waste can go straight into the trash can when you are done cleaning up. WORX says the trash bin can hold about 7 ounces of dry material before needed to be emptied.

WORX went with a washable triple HEPA filer that ensures all the dirt is kept in the trash bin and not exhausted out of the unit and into the surrounds. There is a metal screen that clips over the HEPA filter to keep larger contaminants out and to keep the HEPA filter from being damaged by stuff spinning around. WORX says the suction on this device is 10 kPa. That 10 kPa suction rating doesn’t mean much to us, but the high setting has very good suction and even the low suction setting is strong enough to get most messes picked up.

We tested out the WORX 20V Vacuum Cleaner on the low setting around the house and in the car and it and it latest 24 minutes and 10 seconds. The trash bin was fairly full as you can see from the image above and the vac did a great job. One might expect a smaller battery powered vac would only be good for superficial cleaning, but this gets close to deep cleaning on the high setting. After using the 1-hour quick charger to get the battery fully charged we ran the system on high while doing more cleaning and it lasted just over 11 minutes.

When trying to dump the bin we noticed that a good amount of material got stock in the metal ‘cage’ around the HEPA filter and we had to use our fingers to pull out most of the larger material. This was a little frustrating, but by no means a deal breaker. The only two negatives with this vacuum would be this and the fact that the 32/35 adapter doesn’t have a storage spot in the vacuum itself. So, if you throw the box and manual away you are left with one lonely adapter with no place to be stored.

Lasty, we tried out the WORX 20V Cordless USB Charger Adapter (WORX WA3769) that can be found online for $19.99. This device snaps onto any capacity WORX 20V Powershare battery and will allow you to charge up to 2 devices at once via the built-in USB Type-A ports. Each USB port supplies 5V, 2.1 Amps, so your devices charging speed will be capped at 10.5 Watts. This is not bad, but not as fast as some of the fast or quick chargers that are out on the market today. This adapter is nice for those that are looking to charge their phone on the go or power other small USB devices in a pinch.

At the end of the day WORX looks like they have some pretty cool products on the market that might give you some gift ideas for Father’s Day. This is our first time using any products from WORX and the experience has been positive. The products work as expected and the build quality seems good. Both items are backed by a 3-year limited warranty from WORX shoudl any issues pop up down the road!