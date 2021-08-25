Wolf Electric Pickup Makes Its Public Debut

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the coolest electric vehicles we’ve seen from a startup in recent months comes from a company called Alpha Motor Corporation. The company has a fully electric pickup called the Wolf Electric Truck that was first announced in March. The automaker has shown some images of the truck before, but it is now confirmed the truck is officially revealed to the public.

A version of the Wolf pickup is on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, covered in a blue paint called Finesse. The automakers says the public display of truck is a step required before it becomes readily available and seen on the roads.

The truck uses a four-wheel-drive or rear-wheel drive powertrain, both powered by a 75 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. Alpha says the truck should tow 3000 pounds and accelerate to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

The truck is a two-passenger vehicle designed for adventure and customization. Alpha is currently taking reservations for the truck, and the exact date it will launch is unannounced. Currently, the MSRP is expected to be between $36,000 and $46,000, with production expected to begin in Q4 2023.