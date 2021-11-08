Wild Looking Mansory Aston Martin DBX Has 800 Horsepower

By Shane McGlaun •

When it comes to modifying exotic vehicles for more style and performance, Mansory is one of the biggest companies in the game. The latest vehicle from Mansory is a heavily modified version of the 2022 Aston Martin DBX. From the factory, the DBX is powered by a twin-turbo V-8 engine making 550 horsepower.

After Mansory works its wizardry, the V8 produces 800 horsepower and almost 738 pound-foot of torque. The changes come thanks to a new engine management system, larger turbos, a new air filter, and a high-performance exhaust system. The extra power pushes the SUV to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds and to a top speed of 202 mph.

Along with the modified engine, the body of the DBX is also heavily modified using loads of forged carbon fiber components. The vehicle gets a new front bumper and splitter, a new rear bumper and diffuser, and a pair of spoilers on the rear deck.

The DBX also gets new wheels and lots of lime green accents on the outside. Inside, the vehicle gets revised upholstery featuring the same lime green accents. There’s no word on pricing for the vehicle, but the DBX, as it sits from the factory, is very expensive.