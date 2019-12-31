WhatsApp Won’t Work on Windows Phone After Today

Windows Phone has been defunct for a long time now, but apparently, there were users out there plugging along with their device. Windows Phone users will lose access to another popular app as of tonight. WhatsApp will stop functioning on Windows Phone devices after December 31.

A key point here is that not only with the app stop getting updates for the Windows Phone platform, it will simply stop functioning. Diehard Windows Phone users can use a workaround reports TechRadar.

If you are set on continuing with your smartphone, you can access the WhatsApp service via the web browser on your device. Microsoft has officially stopped supporting Windows Phone and gave plenty of warning that was happening.

The OS no longer gets security updates. It’s probably time for users to upgrade to an Android or iOS device and leave the defunct Windows Phone devices behind.