Western Digital External SSDs Hit 4TB Capacity

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 9:22 AM

Western Digital has rolled out new external SSDs with tons of storage space aimed at general consumers. Several versions of the company’s external storage devices now come in 4TB capacity. Models offering the new 4TB capacity include the WD My Passport SSD, SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro, and WD Black P50 Game Drive.

Those lines also offer drives with lower storage capacity for those not needing 4TB. While different drive versions are packaged in different housings, they all use the PCI Express bus and support NVMe technology.

All are covered with a five-year warranty. All models, except the WD Black P50, feature 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption. The encryption will keep the data on the drive safe from thieves.

All of the drives have fast read and write speeds but require USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ports to utilize the speed fully. The Extreme Portable line are also ruggedized with rubberized casings and an aluminum frame to protect the drives from falls up to 6.5 feet high.