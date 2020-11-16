Western Digital and Call of Duty Collab on WD_BLACK Drives

NEW SPECIAL EDITION WD_BLACK DRIVES FROM WESTERN DIGITAL ENABLE GAMERS TO HEED THE CALL OF DUTY

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets Next-Level Performance with WD_BLACK Collector’s Edition Storage Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., November 16, 2020 – Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) is working with Call of Duty to reimagine three high-performance products from the WD_BLACK portfolio, bringing gamers three special edition storage drives that encapsulate the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War look and feel with the added bonus of in-game Call of Duty points.1 These three products include the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD and the recently announced WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD featuring PCIe Gen4 technology.*

“We are excited that this collaboration with Call of Duty gives us the opportunity to bring these limited edition specially designed drives to their passionate fans,” said Jim Welsh, Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Western Digital. “We know gamers are exceptionally serious when it comes to their gameplay, so we created optimized storage solutions that enable them to keep up with the immersive Call of Duty experience.”

“As we’re delivering the next generation of Black Ops to the gaming community, we’re committed to ensuring our fans have the absolute best gaming experience,” said Ander Nickell, Global Director of Brand Partnerships and Integrated Marketing at Activision. “Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand is made for gamers, and together we believe our fans will be as thrilled as we are about these drives.”

The upcoming themed special edition drives include:

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P10 Game Drive: The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their compatible console2 or PC, by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Free with purchase, gamers will receive a voucher for 1,100 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game1. This special edition drive will be available in a 2TB** model and retails for $109.99 MSRP. For more information on this product, visit the Western Digital store. It is expected to be available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers and e-tailers early December 2020.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P50 Game Drive SSD: The WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD provides PC and compatible consoles2 with insanely high read speeds so players spend less time waiting to get back in the game and more time actually playing. Gamers who purchase this drive will also receive a voucher for 2,400 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game1. This special edition drive will be available in a 1TB** model and retails for $249.99 MSRP. For more information on this product, visit the Western Digital store. It is expected to be available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers and e-tailers in December 2020.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition SN850 NVMe SSD (1TB**): This high-performance future-ready product reduces game load times and transfers files faster than the previous generation. Powered by next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology,* the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD delivers smoother loading of applications, allowing users to boot up quickly. Free with purchase is 2,400 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game1. This special edition drive will be available in a 1TB** non-heatsink model for $239.99 MSRP. For more information on this product, visit the Western Digital store. It is expected to be available for purchase at select Western Digital retailers and e-tailers in December 2020.

To learn more about these products and the WD_BLACK brand, visit www.WDBLACK.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions consist of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

*The WD_BLACK SN850 is not intended for NAS or server environments.

**As used for storage capacity, 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game sold separately. Internet connection and Activision account required. Offer limited to one per qualifying product purchase. Limit 5 Call of Duty Points (CP) redemptions (limit only applies to this Western Digital promotion). CP will be usable once enabled in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Offer must be redeemed by date shown on the sticker on the front of your packaging, while CP supplies last. Western Digital reserves the right to change or discontinue this offer at any time without notice.

2 Compatible with PlayStation™ 4 and PlayStation 5 (for PS4™ games only) or Xbox One™ and Xbox™ Series X|S (for Xbox One™ games only) consoles.